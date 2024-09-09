Apple to launch M4 Macbook Pro, iMac, and iPad mini 7 in October: Report

After the “It’s Glowtime” launch event for the new iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to host another event this year for iPads and Macs. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will not be launching the new iPad Mini and a new standard iPad model at its September 9 event. Instead, the company is expected to hold another event in October, focusing on new iPads and M4-powered Mac devices.

According to the report, Apple is anticipated to launch the M4 chip-powered MacBook Pro, iMac, and a completely redesigned Mac Mini at its event next month. As for the new iPads, the company is expected to introduce the seventh-generation iPad Mini and the 11th-generation iPad. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Apple October Event: What to expect

M4-powered Macs

Apple is expected to start updating its Mac line with the latest M4 chip in October. The new MacBook Pro with M4 is expected to be offered in different chip configurations, including M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips. In terms of design, not much is expected to change for the current generation MacBook Pro model. Similarly, the 2024 update for iMac is likely to be a chip refresh with the M4, without any major design changes. iMac accessories may be updated with USB-C connectivity.

The biggest change in the Mac line is expected with the new M4-powered Mac Mini. Bloomberg previously reported that the new Mac Mini model will feature a compact design, comparable in size to Apple’s set-top box. The new Mac Mini will likely feature five USB-C ports, with no USB-A ports. According to the report, the device will have three USB-C ports at the back and two at the front.

Another Bloomberg report stated that the upcoming M4-powered Mac devices are expected to come with a minimum of 16GB RAM, a significant upgrade from the base 8GB RAM in current M3 models.

iPads

Alongside the M4-powered Macs, Apple might update the iPad Mini and the standard iPad with new chips. The new iPad Mini is expected to be powered by the A18 series chip, which is anticipated to debut with the new iPhone 16 series. In addition to the new chip, Apple might introduce features that the device has been missing since its last update in 2021, including a front-facing camera in landscape orientation and support for Apple Pencil Pro.

The 11th-generation iPad could see an incremental performance boost. The base iPad models generally feature older-generation Apple Silicon. However, with the advent of Apple Intelligence features that require more processing power, Apple might equip the 11th-generation iPad with the new A18 series chip.