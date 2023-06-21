Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple to automatically assign passkey to each Apple ID: Details here

Apple to automatically assign passkey to each Apple ID: Details here

Apple to add support for Passkey authentication to all supported devices with the release of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma later this year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple to automatically assign passkey to each Apple ID: Details here

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 4:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple on Wednesday announced that beginning with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, users with Apple IDs would automatically be assigned passkeys for sign-in authentication without passwords. It essentially means users with Apple ID would be able to sign in to any Apple service and web properties using passkey authentication.
Passkey support for sign-in authentication is arriving to all supported devices with the release of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma later this year. Announced at the WWDC23, these platforms are currently running in beta versions for developers to test. Apple has enabled passkey support in beta versions too and users running beta versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma can test it on iCloud.com and appleid.apple.com starting today.

What is a Passkey
Passkey is designed to enable password-less future for sign-in on the web and services. It authenticates user identity for account sign-in activity by using either on-device biometric hardware such as a fingerprint or facial recognition and even a PIN. Passkey is built on industry standards and works across different operating systems and browser ecosystems, and can be used for both websites and apps.

Based on FIDO Alliance and W3C standards, passkeys replace passwords with cryptographic key pairs. These key pairs improve security. Since passkey is linked with the app or website they were created for, it cannot be tricked to sign in to a fraudulent app or website.
Passkey uses AutoFill and Face ID or Touch ID for biometric verification. It can be used alongside passwords.

How do Passkeys work
Passkeys are based on public key cryptography, which matches a private key saved on a device with a public key sent to a web server. Therefore, when a user signs in to an account, their private key is verified by the app or website’s public key. It essentially means passkeys are end-to-end encrypted.

Also Read

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more

WWDC23: What's new coming with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, other Apple platforms

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Apple iPhone 16 Pro models may get bigger displays, Periscope camera lenses

Apple MacBook Air 15, Mac Studio, Mac Pro announced: Pricing, availability

Microsoft, Activision CEOs to defend $69 billion deal in fight with FTC

Indian researchers develop low-cost mobile pollution monitoring tech

New verification features may add to social media platforms' woes

Puresight Systems launches vacuum Roomba Combo j7+, starts at Rs 89,900

Hackers steal data, demands $4.5 mn from Reddit and tweaks in API policy

Topics :Apple IncApple IndiaPasswordHow to protect passwordsApple PhonesTechnology

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 4:29 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story