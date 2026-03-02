Intel & Digital India Bhashini Division bring multilingual capabilities

Intel India, in collaboration with the Digital India Bhashini Division under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, today announced the availability of Bhashini’s Vidyalekha on Intel-based AI PCs.

This integration enables real-time translation and transcription across multiple Indian languages, which will benefit students, education content creators, schools and academic institutions, said the companies.

This development represents an important step in the India AI Mission and reflects Intel and Bhashini’s shared vision of “AI for All” — bringing affordable, inclusive and scalable AI to population-scale use cases. By enabling sovereign AI models to run directly on AI PCs, Intel and Bhashini are decentralising AI beyond the cloud and data centres, placing powerful AI capabilities directly into the hands of end users. These capabilities unlock population-scale opportunities in education and institutional ecosystems.

Amitabh Nag, CEO, Bhashini, said: “India’s linguistic diversity is a national asset that must shape the future of technology. Access to knowledge cannot depend on language or connectivity. Through our collaboration with Intel on AI PCs, Bhashini is enabling real-time translation and transcription in Indian languages directly on devices, ensuring that technology adapts to every learner. This reflects India’s commitment to building AI that is inclusive by design and rooted in its linguistic diversity.” Bhashini Vidyalekha is a utility designed to work offline on a laptop to help bridge the language divide for college students, especially those who have studied in their native language, by transcribing English lectures and translating them into the student’s language of choice.