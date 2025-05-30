Intelligently Yours: Enter the world of gadgets and gizmos for a smart home

From security cameras to air purifiers and household appliances, smart variants are now available for a wide range of traditionally used products. If you are considering building a smart home but are uncertain where to begin, click here . As outlined in the linked article, there are several factors to consider before selecting the appropriate products and devices. However, if you must start with one device, it should be a smart hub.

What is a smart hub?

A smart hub functions as the central control unit for all smart home devices, facilitating communication between them and enabling interaction with the user. A smart hub becomes increasingly important as your smart home expands to include various devices operating on different communication protocols, and as you seek more sophisticated automation and integrated control.

It is essentially the single device through which all other IoT-enabled devices can be controlled—either manually or via voice commands. Smart hubs can take the form of smart speakers, smartphones, smart displays, and other similar devices. While a smartphone offers a user-friendly and cost-effective solution, a smart speaker or smart display provides greater versatility. Now, let us explore the available smart home products in greater detail. SPEAKERS Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Compact smart speaker with enhanced bass and built-in temperature and motion sensors for contextual automation. Powered by Alexa, it doubles as a smart home hub with voice control for connected devices.

Price: Rs 5,499 Apple HomePod Mini Smart speaker with 360-degree sound and deep integration with Siri and the Apple ecosystem. Supports HomeKit automation and functions as a smart hub for voice-controlled home management. Price: Rs 9,900 SMART DISPLAYS Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Smart display with an 8-inch HD touchscreen and Alexa integration for video calls, smart home control, and media playback. Includes a built-in camera with shutter for privacy. Price: Rs 13,999 Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Seven-inch smart display with voice control via Google Assistant. Offers smart home control, wellness tracking with sleep sensing, and built-in speaker for media streaming.

Price: Rs 7,999 SMART LOCKS Godrej Advantis IoT9 Smart Gate Lock Offers nine access modes: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, fingerprint, RFID, passcode, mechanical key, remote, and smartwatch. Voice-guided operation in English, Hindi, and regional languages. Integrates with Alexa, Google Home, and video door phones. Features spycode mode for discrete passcode entry and tamper alerts. User data is stored on encrypted servers located in India for data privacy and security. Price: Rs 67,900 Yale Luna Pro+ Smart Lock Uses Yale’s face scan technology, powered by 3D structured light. Supports multiple access methods and remote control via the Yale Home App, and integrates with smart home devices. Recognition distance ranges between 40 cm and 100 cm. Built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi bridge for remote management. Includes voice guide, auto-locking, break-in alarm, emergency power option and fake PIN support, which allows you to enter fake numbers before or after entering your actual PIN Code to prevent the code from being exposed.

Price: Rs 118,799 SMART REFRIGERATORS Samsung 615L Convertible 5-in-1 Side by Side Refrigerator Equipped with a Family Hub, enabling users to manage food, create shopping lists, and control smart home devices from the fridge’s touchscreen. Easy access to chilled water and ice with the help of non-plumbing ice and water dispensers. Adjusts the configuration to suit various storage needs. Price: Rs 195,990 LG MoodUP 617L Side by Side Refrigerator Has convertible design, allowing configuration to be adjusted based on storage needs. Display on the door enables users to see inside the refrigerator without opening it. Includes built-in Bluetooth speaker, remote control and monitoring. Inverter compressor adjusts cooling for fresh food, lowering the energy bill. Has door cooling for consistent temperature, and hygiene fresh features to reduce bacteria and odours.

Price: Rs 399,999 ROBOT CLEANERS Ecovacs Deebot X8 Pro Omni Features an instant self-washing mopping technology that delivers powerful scrubbing at 200 revolutions per minute. Has 18,000 pascal suction power to lift dirt from various floor types. Supports voice controls. Uses AI to detect obstacles. Has hot water mop washing and hot air drying capabilities. Price: Rs 149,999 iRobot Roomba s9+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum Has a self-emptying clean base automatic dirt disposal system, allowing the robot to empty the bin for up to 60 days without user intervention. App-enables controlling and scheduling. Voice assistant compatible. Learns the home’s layout and builds a map for efficient cleaning. Self identifies areas with concentrated dirt and provides additional cleaning.

Price: Rs 89,900 AIR PURIFIERS Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 Multifunctional device that serves as an air purifier, heater, and fan. Sensor-based capabilities detect air quality levels in real time. Provides airflow at room temperature in the summer and heating in the winter. Uses the quietest settings with a dimmed display during the night. Price: Rs 66,899 Havells Meditate AP 400 Air Purifier A premium air purifier built for large indoor spaces, equipped with SpaceTech Air Purification Technology inspired by the International Space Station. It features IoT connectivity for app-based remote control, voice assistant compatibility, and a portable AQI remote. A 360-degree air intake ensures uniform purification, while the design supports easy filter replacement.

Price: Rs 59,900 SECURITY CAMERAS Google Nest Cam Versatile indoor/outdoor security camera offering 1080p HD streaming, night vision, and two-way audio. Operates wirelessly with a built-in rechargeable battery and integrates with Google Home for smart monitoring. Smart alerts based on motion and sound, with optional face recognition via Nest Aware. Price: Rs 11,999 Philips 5000 Series Indoor 360-Degree Wi-Fi Camera Indoor security camera with 2K resolution and AI-based motion detection that distinguishes between people, pets, and sounds. Features include offline recording, 360-degree pan/tilt/zoom, privacy shutter, and two-way audio. Supports remote access through the Philips Home Safety app.

Price: Rs 6,995 LIGHTS Philips Smart Wi-Fi Floor Lamp Smart LED floor lamp with WiZ Connected technology, supporting up to 16 million colours. Integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control and offers scheduling, scene settings, and remote access via the Wiz app. Price: Rs 14,999 Philips Hue Smart Light Starter Kit Smart lighting kit featuring three LED bulbs and a Hue Bridge for remote and voice control. Supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. Enables light scheduling, sync with entertainment, and smart home automation. Price: Rs 15,000 onwards FANS Orient Aeroslim IoT Remote Fan with Light (1200mm) Smart ceiling fan with IoT capabilities and BLDC motor for energy efficiency. Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Orient Smart app for voice and app-based control. Features reversible rotation for all-weather use.

Price: Rs 11,999 onwards Atomberg Studio Smart+ Ceiling Fan Smart ceiling fan with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, operated via remote or smartphone app. Integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands and offers energy-efficient performance. Price: Rs 5,499 onwards AIR CONDITIONERS Panasonic Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC Matter-enabled smart AC with Wi-Fi connectivity and app control via the Panasonic MirAIe app. Learns user preferences to optimise cooling, supports voice commands, and provides diagnostics and maintenance alerts. Price: Rs 33,990 onwards LG Inverter Split AC Energy-efficient split AC with dual inverter compressor and six fan speeds. Wi-Fi enabled for remote control via the LG ThinQ app and supports Alexa and Google Assistant for voice-based operation.