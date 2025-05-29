Apple updates Logic Pro for Mac and iPad with more features: What is new

Apple has announced several new features coming to Logic Pro for Macs and iPads. With version 11.2 for Macs and 2.2 for iPads, Logic Pro now includes upgrades to the Stem Splitter tool, which can isolate different instrument tracks more accurately. One standout addition is Flashback Capture, which lets users recover MIDI and audio—even if they forgot to press record. Apple has also introduced new sound packs like Dancefloor Rush, Magnetic Imperfections and more.

Logic Pro for Mac and iPad: What is new

Updated Stem Splitter:

Apple said that the Stem Splitter tool now works better with old recordings and demos. It also adds support for separating guitar and piano sounds into different audio tracks (stems). This makes it easier for users to isolate specific instruments or vocals.

Apple has also added quick presets to help users create common audio versions like acapella or instrumental tracks. A new “submix” export option lets users remove certain parts of a song — for example, taking out vocals to make an instrumental version or removing drums and bass for a remix.

Flashback Capture:

With the new Flashback Capture feature, musicians can recover music performances even if they forgot to hit the record button. Using a simple key command or control bar button, users can restore both MIDI and audio. If the Cycle mode is turned on, Flashback Capture automatically saves each take into a folder.

New Sound Packs:

Apple is also adding new sound packs for music creators:

Dancefloor Rush (Mac and iPad): Over 400 loops and drum kits designed for electronic and drum-and-bass music.

Magnetic Imperfections (Mac only): Adds the sound of old-school analog tape with an unpolished, gritty texture.

Tosin Abasi (Mac only): Features signature metal guitar tones, amps, effects, and riffs from the progressive metal guitarist.

Learn MIDI on iPad:

Learn MIDI on iPad:

Previously available only on Mac, the Learn MIDI tool now comes to iPad. It allows users to link physical knobs, buttons, and sliders on MIDI devices to control instruments and plug-ins in Logic Pro, offering more hands-on control during music production.

Logic Pro for Mac and iPad: Price and availability

Logic Pro for Mac (v11.2): Free update for current users. New users can buy it for $199.99 via the Mac App Store. It’s also part of the Pro Apps Bundle for Education.

Logic Pro for iPad (v2.2): Free update for existing users. New users can get it on the App Store for $4.99 per month or $49 per year, with a one-month free trial.

Requirements: