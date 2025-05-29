Tech Wrap May 29: Google store in India, Copilot for gaming, Lava Bold

Google has officially introduced its online store in India, allowing consumers in the country to buy its devices directly for the first time. Previously, the US tech firm depended on third-party sellers like Reliance Digital, Croma, Flipkart, and Amazon for product distribution. With this launch, Indian buyers can now order Pixel 8 and Pixel 9 series phones directly from Google's own platform.

Microsoft has launched the beta version of its AI assistant, Copilot for Gaming, on the Xbox mobile app for iOS and Android devices. As outlined in an official Xbox blog post, this early version is accessible to beta testers in more than 50 countries, including India, the US, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. Currently, it is limited to users aged 18 and above and is available in English only, with support for more languages expected in future releases.

Lava has introduced its new Bold series smartphones in India, with the Bold N1 priced at Rs 5,999 and the Bold N1 Pro at Rs 6,799. Both phones run on UNISOC octa-core processors. The Bold N1 features a 6.75-inch HD+ screen, while the Bold N1 Pro has a slightly smaller 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display. Both models are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries.

Apple is said to be adopting a new year-based naming format for its operating systems. As per a 9to5Google report citing Bloomberg, the next iOS update won’t be called iOS 19 as anticipated but will be named iOS 26. This renaming convention is expected to be implemented across all Apple platforms, including iPadOS 26 for tablets, macOS 26 for desktops, watchOS 26 for smartwatches, and others.

Google is revamping its Photos app with new AI-driven features that were previously limited to Pixel phones. In a blog post, the company revealed that tools such as Reimagine and Auto Frame will soon be made available to a broader audience, including users of other Android devices and iPhones.

Google has identified a bug within the Instagram app that was significantly draining battery life on Android smartphones, particularly Pixel models. The company stated that Instagram has started deploying a fix and recommends users update the app right away to prevent further battery issues.

Activision has revealed that Season 4 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone will launch on May 29, 2025, at 9:30 PM (IST). The update will be available across PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S and One, and PC platforms via Battle.net and Steam. The new season includes fresh multiplayer maps, game modes, adjusted weapon mechanics, and additional Zombies content, enriching both gameplay and storylines.

Electronic Arts has reportedly scrapped its Black Panther game project, which was being developed in partnership with Marvel. Alongside the cancellation, EA has also closed Cliffhanger Games—the studio specifically created for this project—according to a report by IGN, a gaming-focused news outlet.

Apple has rolled out updates to Logic Pro for both Macs and iPads, bringing new features in versions 11.2 and 2.2, respectively. Notable improvements include enhancements to the Stem Splitter tool, enabling more accurate separation of instrument tracks. Another key feature, Flashback Capture, allows users to retrieve audio and MIDI recordings even if the record button wasn’t pressed. The update also adds new sound packs such as Dancefloor Rush and Magnetic Imperfections.

In Silicon Valley, retaining top executives often involves high stakes—and Google's $100 million stock offer to Neal Mohan is a prime case. Over a decade ago, the company made this substantial offer to prevent Mohan from leaving for a competitor. This story came to light during Mohan's appearance on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast.