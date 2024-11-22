Sony India has announced offers on PlayStation 5 console, PS5 peripherals and select video games as part of it Black Friday sale. During the sale period, customers can avail a discount of Rs 7,500 on both the PS5 Disc and digital editions. Moreover, the PlayStation VR2 headset is available with discounts of up to Rs 25,000 during the sale period. There are also offers on PS5 DualsSense controllers and video game titles such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut, and more.

Sony said that these offers will be available for a limited period across Sony Center, e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart, quick commerce platform Blinkit, and other retailers including Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales. The offers are valid till December 5 or until stocks last.

Sony PlayStation Black Friday offers: Details

Consoles

PS5 console / Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle (Disc)

Price: Rs 54,990

Offer price: Rs 47,490

PS5 Digital edition / Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle

Price: Rs 44,990

Offer price: Rs 37,490

Peripherals

PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle

Price: Rs 61,999

Offer price: Rs 36,999

PS VR2 standalone unit

Price: Rs 57,999

Offer price: Rs 37,999

PS5 DualSense controller (Black/White)

Price: Rs 5990

Offer price: Rs 3990

PS5 DualSense controller (Colours)

Price: Rs 6390

Offer price: Rs 4390

Games

Select video game titles for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles are available at a discounted price during the sale period. Marvel’s Spider Man 2 is available with a discount of Rs 2,000. Similarly, titles such as Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake and Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut are available with a discount of Rs 2,500. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Death Stranding Directors Cut videogames are available for Rs 1,499 during the sale period.