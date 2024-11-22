Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sony announces Black Friday offers on PS5 consoles, controllers, and games

PS5 disc and digital edition consoles are available with a discount of Rs 7500. It offers discounts on DualSense controllers, and gaming titles like Marvel's Spider Man 2, God of War Ragnarok and more

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
Sony India has announced offers on PlayStation 5 console, PS5 peripherals and select video games as part of it Black Friday sale. During the sale period, customers can avail a discount of Rs 7,500 on both the PS5 Disc and digital editions. Moreover, the PlayStation VR2 headset is available with discounts of up to Rs 25,000 during the sale period. There are also offers on PS5 DualsSense controllers and video game titles such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarok, Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut, and more.
 
Sony said that these offers will be available for a limited period across Sony Center, e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart, quick commerce platform Blinkit, and other retailers including Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales. The offers are valid till December 5 or until stocks last.

Sony PlayStation Black Friday offers: Details

Consoles
 
PS5 console / Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle (Disc)
Price: Rs 54,990
Offer price: Rs 47,490

PS5 Digital edition / Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle
Price: Rs 44,990
Offer price: Rs 37,490
 
Peripherals
 
PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle
Price: Rs 61,999
Offer price: Rs 36,999
 
PS VR2 standalone unit
Price: Rs 57,999
Offer price: Rs 37,999
PS5 DualSense controller (Black/White)
Price: Rs 5990
Offer price: Rs 3990
 
PS5 DualSense controller (Colours)
Price: Rs 6390
Offer price: Rs 4390
 
Games
 
Select video game titles for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles are available at a discounted price during the sale period. Marvel’s Spider Man 2 is available with a discount of Rs 2,000. Similarly, titles such as Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part 1 Remake and Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut are available with a discount of Rs 2,500. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Death Stranding Directors Cut videogames are available for Rs 1,499 during the sale period.
Topics :SonyPlayStationBlack Friday sales

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

