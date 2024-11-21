Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / iOS 18.2: Apple releases new developer and public beta version - What's new

iOS 18.2: Apple releases new developer and public beta version - What's new

The new betas add minor changes and refinements to the user interface. New Apple Intelligence features are expected with the final iOS 18.2 release in December

iOS 18

iOS 18

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has rolled out the iOS 18.2 fourth beta for developers and a new public beta version, focusing on minor refinements and user interface improvements. As the public release of iOS 18.2 approaches in December, these beta updates align closely with the anticipated final version, primarily addressing bug fixes and usability enhancements.
 
iOS 18.2 beta: What is new
 
The latest beta introduces accessibility settings for Camera Control on the iPhone 16 series, integrating these options within the standard Camera Control settings for a more streamlined experience. Other updates include:
  • Millisecond timestamp for videos in the Photos app
  • Updated profile picture icon in the Mail app
  • Minor interface refinements
Similar changes have been incorporated into the public beta version for eligible iPhone models enrolled in the iOS 18 beta program.
 

More From This Section

whatsapp

Over 17,000 WhatsApp accounts blocked in major cyber fraud operation

HMD Fusion

HMD to join Nothing in modular phone segment with Fusion launch on Nov 25

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi confirms Redmi Note 14 series India launch for Dec 9: What to expect

OPPO Find X8 Pro

OPPO Find X8 series launching today in India: Watch livestream, know specs

Nvidia

Nvidia's Blackwell chip remains on track after forecast disappoints: CEO

iOS 18.2: Apple Intelligence features
 
Apple is set to bring more advanced AI features with the release of iOS 18.2. This includes Image generation tools, new Writing Tools options and OpenAI’s ChatGPT integration. Here is what’s coming with the next major update to iOS 18:
  • Image Playground: A tool for creating custom images from text prompts and themes. It will be available as a standalone app and integrated into native apps like Notes.
  • Image Wand: Converts rough sketches into refined, professional-looking images.
  • Genmoji: Enables users to create custom emojis through a dedicated Genmoji editor embedded in the standard emoji keyboard.
  • Compose in Writing Tools: Integrates OpenAI’s ChatGPT to generate text based on prompts.
  • Describe Your Change in Writing Tools: Allows users to specify precise text modifications beyond preset options.
  • ChatGPT Integration in Siri: Siri will process more complex requests using ChatGPT, subject to user permission for privacy.
  • Visual Intelligence: Exclusive to iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, holding the Camera Control button on the lock screen opens a quick photo viewfinder to gather environmental information.
 

Also Read

Apple, Apple Inc

Apple taps over 40 Indian companies for supply chain as China ties strain

Apple, Apple Inc in Indonesia

Indonesia to assess $100 mn Apple investment proposal to end iPhone 16 ban

Apple, Apple Inc

Apple urges federal judge for early dismissal in US antitrust lawsuit

Apple and its vendors are aiming to assemble 32 per cent of iPhone's global production volume and 26 per cent of its value in India by 2026-27 —a year after the final year of the five-year production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile devices.

Apple India profit up 23% to Rs 2,746 cr in FY24, revenue at Rs 67,152 cr

iOS 18.1.1

Apple releases iOS 18.1.1 with important security fixes for iPhone: Details

Topics : Apple Apple iOS iPhone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon