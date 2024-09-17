iOS 18: Passwords to home screen customisations, check new iPhone features

Apple has begun rolling out the iOS 18 operating system for eligible iPhone models globally. Previewed earlier this year at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), iOS 18 introduces several changes to the user interface and adds numerous tools and features to assist users.

Apple Intelligence is a key highlight of iOS 18; however, new artificial intelligence features have not been included in this initial rollout. Apple has confirmed that these features will be available on the new iPhone 16 series and the iPhone 15 Pro models in subsequent iOS 18 updates, starting with iOS 18.1, likely scheduled for release from October.

While Apple Intelligence is not yet available, iOS 18 brings significant updates to the overall iPhone experience, including enhanced customisation options and new utility features such as RCS messaging support and a dedicated Passwords app. Here are the top five features of iOS 18 now available with the update:

iOS 18: Top five new features

User interface and customisation

With iOS 18, Apple has introduced a major design overhaul to the iPhone’s user interface, granting users more control over customising the home screen and Control Center layout according to their preferences. Users can rearrange, resize, and change the colour of app icons and widgets on the home screen, with specifically designed app icons for dark mode.

The Control Center has also been updated, offering a set of controls accessible through a swipe-up gesture, making it easier to adjust connected smart devices at home. These settings can also be accessed from the lock screen and the Action Button. Control tiles can now be rearranged according to user preference.

RCS support

After officially confirming it last year, Apple has finally rolled out Rich Communications Services (RCS) messaging support on iPhones, facilitating easier text messaging with users on different operating systems. RCS support introduces advanced messaging features for interoperability, such as typing indicators, delivery and read receipts, higher resolution media sharing, and messaging over Wi-Fi.

Once the iPhone is updated to iOS 18, RCS messaging will be enabled by default, and SMS conversations will automatically upgrade to RCS messaging. Users can disable RCS messaging via Settings > Apps > Messages > RCS Messaging.

Passwords app

With iOS 18, iPhones now feature a dedicated app for password management. Previously part of the Settings app, the new Passwords app organises passwords and security codes into categories for easier accessibility, including All, Passkeys, Codes, Wi-Fi, Security, and Deleted. Users can also create a new group for password sharing among family members. The Passwords app is accessible across the Apple ecosystem, including Macs and iPads.

iPhone mirroring

The iPhone mirroring feature on Mac devices is a highlight not just for iOS 18 but also for the new macOS Sequoia. With this feature, users can mirror their iPhone’s screen on their Mac and even control it from there. When mirroring the iPhone on Mac, the iPhone display remains off or in StandBy mode. The mirrored screen on Mac supports trackpad gestures and operates in landscape orientation.

Photos app redesign

The Photos app has undergone a significant redesign with iOS 18. The new interface simplifies access to memories and organisation of the photo library. Additionally, new smart features automatically curate and create collections, streamlining media management within the app.

iOS 18: Eligible older-generation models

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

iOS 18: How to check, download, and install