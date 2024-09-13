Business Standard
iOS 18: Apple adds activation lock to curb iPhone repair with stolen parts

Activation lock binds iPhone parts such as battery, display, and camera to the user's Apple ID, limiting reusability without proper authentication

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Apple has reportedly added “Activation Lock” to iPhone parts with the release candidate (RC) of iOS 18, which is currently available to select developers and public beta testers. The new feature links individual iPhone components such as the battery, display, and more to the user’s Apple account, similar to how it is linked to the iPhone itself. This is aimed at limiting iPhone theft by blocking the reusability of parts on other iPhones.

Apple announced the Activation Lock feature earlier this year alongside changes to its iPhone repair policies. With the new policy, Apple is enabling customers and independent repair providers to use genuine Apple parts.
iPhone parts activation lock: What is it

Earlier this year, Apple released a document detailing the Activation Lock feature for iPhone parts. Apple stated that it is expanding Activation Lock to individual components such as the battery, display, and cameras to deter stolen iPhones from being disassembled for parts. Previously, this feature was limited to the device itself, blocking lost or stolen iPhones from being reactivated without proper authentication.

Now, if an iPhone under repair detects that a supported part was obtained from another device with Activation Lock or Lost Mode enabled, calibration capabilities for that part will be restricted. The device will require the Apple account password linked to that part to continue with the calibration process.

The feature is expected to roll out with the iOS 18 update on September 16 for users with eligible iPhone models.

iOS 18: Eligible older-generation models
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Topics : Apple iPhone iPhone encryption

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

