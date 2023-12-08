Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

Apart from AI, improved microphones will lead to better audio quality in videos, voice calls, and more

Image: Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Apple is reportedly planning to bring an updated version of Siri with AI integration in 2024, which might have implications for hardware design. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 16, expected in fall 2024, will feature significantly upgraded microphones. 

These improved microphones are aimed at enhancing voice recognition for Siri and dictation, offering clearer audio with improved noise reduction. The new microphones are also expected to be more resistant to water, according to Kuo.

Kuo mentions that these upgraded microphones, manufactured by AAC and Goertek, will cost more than those in the iPhone 15. The improvements are not just about AI, but they could also lead to better audio quality in videos, voice calls, and more.

The iPhone 16 lineup is anticipated to launch in September 2024, featuring slightly larger displays, improved cameras, and under-the-display Face ID sensors, resulting in a smaller ‘Dynamic Island’ cutout on the Pro models.

In addition to this, Apple is reportedly planning to transition the action button to a solid-state button on the iPhone 16 series. The new capacitive Action Button will purportedly be able to detect “changes in pressure” using a new force sensor, which is currently under development. In its current state, the action button employs a press-and-hold gesture, accompanied by haptic feedback and visual cues in the Dynamic Island to confirm actions.

According to previous reports, all four iPhone 16 models — iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max — will all feature the rumoured capacitive Action button.

