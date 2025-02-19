Google opens 'Ananta' campus in Bengaluru, one of its largest globally

Google today announced the opening of its new campus, Ananta (meaning limitless in Sanskrit), in Bengaluru. The centre is one of Google's largest globally and represents a significant investment in India's tech ecosystem.

The company, in a blog post, said Ananta is one of "our most ambitious ground-up developments." A collaboration between Google India and a local development and design team, the Ananta campus embodies Google’s latest thinking in workplace design.

“For two decades, we have been proud to play a role in facilitating this transformation further—through AI-powered flood forecasting, specialised AI models to catch tuberculosis early, and helping millions of people join the formal economy with Google Pay, to name just a few examples,” said the blog post.

“Increasingly, we have been building from India, for the world,” said Google.

“The new Ananta campus in Bengaluru marks a significant milestone in our journey, marking the technological paradigm shift underway with AI,” said Preeti Lobana, vice-president and country manager, Google India.

“We aim to work in deep partnership with India's vibrant research and startup ecosystem while making our products ever more helpful and ensuring that we are taking Indians of varying talents along on this journey through skilling. I think we have a unique opportunity to drive population-scale impact, and in the spirit of Ananta, the potential is infinite,” said Lobana.

According to the blog, Ananta is designed to connect people in ways that spark breakthrough ideas and innovation. Each working floor in Ananta is organised like a city grid, with a network of streets for easy navigation. Individual "neighbourhoods" foster collaboration while also giving individuals the freedom to focus within smaller nooks and booths.

At the heart of the building is a vast gathering space called "Sabha," for community and conversation.

Inspired by Bengaluru's reputation as India's Garden City, the grounds feature extensive landscaping, as well as walking and jogging paths—ideal for casual meetings and peaceful breaks.