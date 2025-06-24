iPhone 17 Pro may feature vapor chamber cooling, new design: What to expect

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a new vapour chamber cooling system, marking a significant shift from the existing graphite sheet-based thermal management. According to a report by 9To5Mac, a recently surfaced image online reveals a copper component believed to be part of the new set-up, which Apple may adopt for improved heat dissipation.

Vapour chamber cooling—commonly used in flagship Android phones and gaming laptops—works differently from traditional graphite sheets. It uses liquid that evaporates upon heating, travels to cooler regions of the chamber, condenses back into liquid, and then repeats the process. This cycle enables faster and more efficient heat distribution across the device.

ALSO READ: Samsung sets Galaxy Unpacked for July 9 to unveil 'Ultra' foldable and more The report suggests Apple may not fully replace its existing graphite-based system, but rather complement it with vapour chamber cooling to manage the heat generated by the anticipated A19 Pro chip. Apple is also reportedly testing lighter materials such as aluminium to enhance thermal performance without adding bulk. iPhone 17 Series: What to expect Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models in 2025: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new “iPhone 17 Air” that will likely replace the current Plus variant. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the slimmest and lightest iPhone yet, featuring a design inspired by the iPad Pro. Reports suggest the device could be as thin as 5.5mm and weigh just 145g.

The iPhone 17 Pro line-up is also expected to undergo a major design shift. Apple may replace the current titanium frame with a hybrid aluminium-glass chassis. The rear camera layout could be redesigned to feature a raised glass strip running across the top, relocating the LiDAR sensor and flash to the right, while maintaining a triple-camera array. Additionally, the Pro and Pro Max models may see a significant camera upgrade, with Apple expected to introduce a 48MP telephoto lens—replacing the current 12MP unit. All iPhone 17 models, including non-Pro variants, are expected to receive a 24MP front-facing camera—an upgrade from the existing 12MP unit—bringing improvements to selfies and video calls. Powering the iPhone 17 series could be Apple A19 series chips, built on TSMC’s 3nm N3P process. Apple may also begin phasing in its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips, moving away from Broadcom as part of its ongoing efforts to bring more components in-house.