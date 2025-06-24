Samsung sets Galaxy Unpacked for July 9 to unveil 'Ultra' foldable and more

Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9 in Brooklyn, US, where it will unveil new foldable smartphones, a Galaxy Watch series, and more. In its event announcement, the South Korean electronics maker said its upcoming devices are designed around user needs, with deeper integration of Galaxy AI at the software level to enable an agentic experience. Samsung also noted that AI will extend beyond individual apps and tools, stating that “AI will become UI”.

“The next-generation Galaxy devices are being reimagined around a new AI-powered interface, supported by breakthrough hardware built to unlock their full potential. This future is already unfolding, and the best of Galaxy AI and Samsung craftsmanship is about to be unveiled,” the company said.

In a June 10 blog post, Samsung described its upcoming foldable device as “thinner, lighter, and more durable than the last,” suggesting a major design shift from the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Galaxy Watch 8 series is also expected to make its debut at the event. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When, where, and timing Date: July 9, 2025 Venue: Brooklyn, New York, US Time: 7:30 pm (IST). Livestream will be available on Samsung India website and on Samsung official channel on YouTube ALSO READ: Samsung opens pre-reserve for upcoming foldable devices, watches in India Galaxy Z Fold and Flip: What to expect Samsung traditionally launches two foldables at its Unpacked events: the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip. This year, a new “Fan Edition” (FE) of the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to join the lineup.

Notably, Samsung has confirmed the introduction of an “Ultra” model in the foldable series—previously exclusive to its S-series flagships. Referring to the event as the “New Era of the Galaxy Z Series,” the company said the new lineup sets new benchmarks for thinness and durability in foldable smartphones. The event teaser, titled “Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: The Ultra Experience Is Ready To Unfold,” confirms that the new Fold model will feature an Ultra variant. Pre-reservations are already live on Samsung’s website. Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra: What to expect Samsung has previewed the upcoming Ultra variant with a slimmer foldable design. In a blog post, the company said: “For years, Samsung has listened to users asking for bigger screens, better cameras, and new ways to connect and create… That’s why Galaxy’s next chapter is to provide an experience that seamlessly blends artistry and engineering.”

The Ultra is expected to feature voice-enabled AI controls, a suite of Galaxy AI tools, and deeper system-wide AI integration—mirroring the S24 Ultra’s capabilities in a foldable form. Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is likely to be Samsung’s slimmest and lightest foldable yet. A report by 9To5Google suggests the device could measure about 9mm when folded and 4.54mm when unfolded. It is expected to offer enhanced Galaxy AI features, voice interactions, and system-wide improvements. A higher-end Ultra version may debut alongside it for the first time. Galaxy Z Flip 7: What to expect Samsung may introduce the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with its in-house Exynos 2500 processor, replacing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips in the foldable range. This aligns with Samsung’s dual-chip strategy seen in its S-series phones.

The Flip 7 may retain its current camera hardware but improve performance through the ProVisual Engine, offer a larger 4-inch cover screen, and sport refreshed case designs. OLED panels may use blue phosphorescent material to boost display efficiency and reduce the crease’s visibility. A Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE variant, aimed at budget-conscious users, is also likely. ALSO READ: Apple's Liquid Glass design could be first step towards an all-glass iPhone Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: What to expect A leak from Dutch site GalaxyClub, reported by India Today, suggests that the Flip 7 FE (model SM-F761B) may feature the Exynos 2400e processor—also used in the Galaxy S24 FE. Other regions may get different chipsets depending on supply and demand.

The device is expected to have 8GB RAM, a 3,700mAh battery, and a camera setup similar to the Flip 5, with a 12MP primary and ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP front camera. Galaxy Watch 8 series: What to expect The Galaxy Watch 8 series is confirmed to feature Gemini AI integration and new health tracking capabilities, including a vascular load indicator and a personal AI health coach for real-time wellness insights. According to Android Central, the series will include six models, with a Classic variant expected to feature a squircle design and rotating bezel. The watches will use the Exynos W1000 chip, offer 2GB RAM, and sport AMOLED displays with peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits.

Running on One UI 8 Watch, the new wearables will introduce adaptive charging, gesture-based controls, and new watch face features. Blood glucose tracking, though in development, may not be part of this generation. Project Moohan: Samsung’s XR headset Samsung is also likely to showcase its Project Moohan XR headset. First revealed at Mobile World Congress, the headset is expected to feature multimodal AI for advanced voice and visual interactions. According to The Elec, it will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chip and use 1.3-inch 4K OLEDoS panels from Sony with 3,800ppi pixel density. It will support pass-through capabilities similar to Apple’s Vision Pro.