Samsung opens pre-reserve for upcoming foldable devices, watches in India

Samsung has opened its pre-reserve programme for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Flip smartphones, and new Galaxy Watch models ahead of their launch on July 9. As part of the programme, interested customers can pay a token amount of Rs 1,999 to secure early access to these devices, along with purchase benefits worth up to Rs 5,999.

For the uninitiated, Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9, where it is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Watch 8 series, along with a possible Galaxy Watch Ultra (2nd Gen). The company may also debut its first Ultra-branded Galaxy Z Fold and a Fan Edition (FE) variant of the Galaxy Z Flip.

The event will be held in Brooklyn, New York and will kick-off at 10 am ET (7:30 pm IST). It will be live-streamed on Samsung's website, Samsung Newsroom, and on the company's official YouTube channel. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Pre-reserve details Customers can pre-reserve the upcoming Galaxy devices by paying a token amount of Rs 1,999. The pre-reservation is open via the Samsung India website, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and select online and offline retail outlets. Those who pre-reserve will receive exclusive benefits worth up to Rs 5,999. The pre-reservation window will remain open until July 9.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Pre-reserve benefits Samsung stated on its website that customers who pre-reserve will receive e-voucher benefits worth up to Rs 5,999, redeemable through Samsung's official site or the Samsung Shop app. Pre-reservers will also get early delivery access, along with exclusive colour options for the devices. Additionally, Samsung is offering a chance to win a Rs 10,000 voucher and a grand giveaway worth Rs 50,000. The token amount of Rs 1,999 will be adjusted against the purchase price of the Galaxy devices at the time of final purchase.