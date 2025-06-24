Samsung opens pre-reserve for upcoming foldable devices, watches in India

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Pre-reserve details
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Pre-reserve benefits
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: How to pre-reserve
- Visit Samsung's official website.
- Click on the Pre-reserve button to add the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass.
- Pay the token amount using any prepaid payment options available on the pre-reserve page.
- You will receive the Galaxy Pre-reserve VIP Pass through email and message on your registered email/ mobile number.
- To purchase the next Galaxy products, visit Samsung's website or Samsung Shop app during the pre-book period.
- While logging in to buy the eligible device in the pre-book period, use the same login ID (mobile number or email address) used during pre-reserve for the next Galaxy.
- If you pre-reserve as a guest user, log in with the phone number provided with the shipping address.
- The pre-reserve VIP Pass price will be adjusted to the original price of the selected product.
- If the pass is not redeemed till the pre-booking period, it will be automatically cancelled and the token amount will be refunded to the original source of payment.
