Vivo X200 FE unveiled with MediaTek 9300+, may come to India soon: Details

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has unveiled the Vivo X200 FE smartphone in Taiwan, with a global release expected soon. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, the Vivo X200 FE features a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone brings IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and includes several artificial intelligence (AI)-backed imaging features through a triple camera set-up co-engineered with Zeiss.

According to a report by Digit, the Vivo X200 FE is expected to launch in India between July 14 and July 19.

Vivo X200 FE: Details

The Vivo X200 FE sports a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2640 x 1216 pixels, offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has a pixel density of 460 PPI. Built with a glass back, the phone measures 7.99mm in thickness and weighs 186 grams. It comes in four colour options, namely– Modern Blue, Light honey yellow, Fashion Pink, and Minimalist Black.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor. It boots on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The smartphone comes with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, with support for an additional 12GB of virtual RAM. ALSO READ: Alcatel V3 Ultra review: Kindle disguised as smartphone, decent performance For photography, the Vivo X200 FE houses a triple-camera set-up consisting of a 50MP IMX921 main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. The front camera features a 50MP wide-angle lens capable of recording in 4K at 60fps. Other key features include an under-display fingerprint scanner, dual SIM with eSIM support, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and USB-C. The device packs a 6,500mAh battery and supports 90W ultra-fast charging. It is also IP68 and IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.