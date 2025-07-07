iPhone 17 Pro series may get redesigned camera bar, repositioned Apple logo

According to images shared by Majin Bu, Apple appears to be moving toward a dual-tone design featuring an all-aluminium frame along with an aluminium camera bump. That said, a glass section will remain to support wireless charging, MagSafe, and pass-through features.

One notable design element is the revised Apple logo placement. While it may seem different at first glance, the logo will still be centred—just not on the entire phone. Instead, it will be aligned with the glass portion specifically. Both iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max look identical, except for their size difference.

Another major difference in the design language of the iPhone 17 Pro series as compared to the iPhone 16 Pro series is the revamped camera module. As per the images shared by Majin Bu, Apple’s traditional corner camera bump will be replaced with a full-width camera bar. If accurate, this would mark a significant visual shift for the Pro series.