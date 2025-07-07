Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series to debut alongside Z series folds on July 9

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When, where, and timing
- Date: July 9, 2025
- Venue: Brooklyn, New York, US
- Time: 7:30 pm (IST). Livestream will be available on Samsung India website and on Samsung official channel on YouTube
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series: What to expect
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): Expected specifications
- OS: One UI 8.0 Watch
- Dial size: 47 mm
- Dimensions: 47.4 x 47.1 x 12.1 mm
- Weight: 60.5 g
- Materials: Titanium frame, Sapphire Glass
- Screen: 1.47-inch (480×480), 327 PPI, Super AMOLED, 3000 nits brightness
- Battery: 590 mAh
- Memory: 2 GB RAM, 64 GB storage
- Processor: Exynos W1000, 5-core, 3nm
- Sensors: Accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, PPG sensor, ECG sensor, BIA sensor
- Bracelet included: Extreme sport strap (S/M/L)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Expected specifications
- OS: One UI 8.0 Watch
- Dial size: 46 mm
- Dimensions: 46.7 x 46 x 10.6 mm
- Weight: 63.5 g
- Materials: Stainless steel frame, Sapphire Glass
- Screen: 1.34-inch (438×438), 327 PPI, Super AMOLED, 3000 nits brightness
- Battery: 445 mAh
- Memory: 2 GB RAM, 64 GB storage
- Processor: Exynos W1000, 5-core, 3nm
- Sensors: Accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, PPG sensor, ECG sensor, BIA sensor
- Bracelet included: Premium hybrid strap (S/M/L)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Expected specifications
- OS: One UI 8.0 Watch
- Dial size: 40 mm / 44 mm
- Dimensions: 40 mm: 40.4 x 42.7 x 8.6 mm ; 44 mm: 43.7 x 46 x 8.6 mm
- Weight: 40 mm: 30 g ; 44 mm: 34 g
- Materials: Aluminum Armor frame, Sapphire Glass
- Screen: 40 mm: 1.34-inch (438×438) ; 44 mm: 1.47-inch (480×480), 327 PPI, Super AMOLED, 3000 nits brightness
- Battery: 40 mm: 325 mAh ; 44 mm: 435 mAh
- Memory and storage: 2 GB RAM, 32 GB storage
- Processor: Exynos W1000, 5-core, 3nm
- Sensors: Accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, PPG sensor, ECG sensor, BIA sensor
- Bracelet included: Silicone sports strap (S/M)
