Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series to debut alongside Z series folds on July 9

According to a report by Dealabs, a French, community-driven platform focused on sharing deals and discounts, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 lineup will carry the Galaxy Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and the 2025 Galaxy Watch Ultra. All these will boast some noteworthy hardware upgrades. While all three models are expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos W1000 chipset, storage capacity might differ across variants. The standard Galaxy Watch 8 will offer 32GB of onboard storage, whereas the higher-end Classic and Ultra models will come with 64GB.

The Dealabs report also shares detailed specifications for the entire series and highlights differences in design and materials. The Galaxy Watch 8, available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, will likely feature a silicone sport band. The Watch 8 Classic is expected to ship with a “Premium Hybrid Strap,” which blends leather and rubber-like materials for a more refined yet functional feel. Meanwhile, the Watch Ultra (2025) will reportedly retain its rugged “Extreme Sport Bracelet,” similar to last year’s model but with a refreshed color.

Another point highlighted in Dealabs report was that LTE connectivity will be available on all variants of the Galaxy Watch Ultra, while the Watch 8 Classic may not support LTE across every model. Additionally, the price for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series might be higher than its predecessor.