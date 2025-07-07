Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may get bigger cover screen, slim design: Report

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at its second Unpacked event of the year, scheduled for July 9. Ahead of the official launch, alleged hands-on images and video of the flip-style foldable have surfaced online, hinting at key design and feature upgrades.

According to a 9to5Google report, a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video of what is believed to be the Galaxy Z Flip 7, showcasing the phone’s larger outer screen and slimmer frame. The video was later taken down, but not before screenshots were captured and shared by technology news site SamMobile.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Design upgrades As per the leaked images, Samsung’s upcoming flip phone will sport a larger 4-inch cover display, up from the current model’s 3.4-inch. The new widget panel shown in the video appears to take advantage of the expanded screen by displaying up to four widgets simultaneously. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series to debut alongside Z series folds on July 9 The inner foldable display is also expected to grow to 6.9-inch, compared to the 6.7-inch panel on current model. Although the bezels surrounding the screen seem unchanged, the Flip 7 is tipped to be thinner (0.8mm slimmer when folded and 0.4mm thinner when open). However, these changes are unlikely to be visually noticeable without a side-by-side comparison.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specifications and expected features In a potential shift from tradition, Samsung may power the Flip 7 with its in-house Exynos 2500 processor, replacing the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip that previously powered its foldables. This move reflects the dual-chip strategy seen in the Galaxy S-series. While the Flip 7 is likely to retain its predecessor’s camera hardware, the imaging experience may benefit from the ProVisual Engine. Additionally, the foldable is expected to use upgraded OLED materials for better energy efficiency and reduced crease visibility. Galaxy Z Flip 7: What to expect 4-inch cover screen with enhanced widget interface

6.9-inch foldable OLED main display

Thinner chassis for improved portability

New case designs and subtle cosmetic tweaks

Software improvements to enhance UI experience ALSO READ: HP launches OmniBook 5 and 3 series AI laptops in India: Price, specs, more