Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may get bigger cover screen, slim design: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may get bigger cover screen, slim design: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to launch on July 9 with a larger 4-inch cover display, thinner build, Exynos 2500 chip, and new UI upgrades, as per alleged leaks and reports

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at its second Unpacked event of the year, scheduled for July 9. Ahead of the official launch, alleged hands-on images and video of the flip-style foldable have surfaced online, hinting at key design and feature upgrades.
 
According to a 9to5Google report, a user on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video of what is believed to be the Galaxy Z Flip 7, showcasing the phone’s larger outer screen and slimmer frame. The video was later taken down, but not before screenshots were captured and shared by technology news site SamMobile.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Design upgrades

As per the leaked images, Samsung’s upcoming flip phone will sport a larger 4-inch cover display, up from the current model’s 3.4-inch. The new widget panel shown in the video appears to take advantage of the expanded screen by displaying up to four widgets simultaneously.
 
The inner foldable display is also expected to grow to 6.9-inch, compared to the 6.7-inch panel on current model. Although the bezels surrounding the screen seem unchanged, the Flip 7 is tipped to be thinner (0.8mm slimmer when folded and 0.4mm thinner when open). However, these changes are unlikely to be visually noticeable without a side-by-side comparison. 
 

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specifications and expected features

In a potential shift from tradition, Samsung may power the Flip 7 with its in-house Exynos 2500 processor, replacing the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip that previously powered its foldables. This move reflects the dual-chip strategy seen in the Galaxy S-series.
 
While the Flip 7 is likely to retain its predecessor’s camera hardware, the imaging experience may benefit from the ProVisual Engine. Additionally, the foldable is expected to use upgraded OLED materials for better energy efficiency and reduced crease visibility.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: What to expect

  • 4-inch cover screen with enhanced widget interface
  • 6.9-inch foldable OLED main display
  • Thinner chassis for improved portability
  • New case designs and subtle cosmetic tweaks
  • Software improvements to enhance UI experience

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE and Fold 7 series also expected

Samsung may also unveil a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE alongside the flagship model. The event could further see the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 series, which may include the standard Fold 7 and a higher-end Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra variant.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mosquito menace: Andhra fields AI, drones, and sensors to bite back

iOS 26 public beta to release this month: Eligible models, how to try, more

Google Gemini app gets colourful icon on Android and iPhone: What is new

Xiaomi 16 series may skip Leica cameras for in-house imaging tech: Report

Galaxy Z Fold 7: What to expect from Samsung's thinnest book-style foldable

Topics :SamsungSamsung foldable phoneSamsung Galaxy smartphones

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story