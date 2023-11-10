Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone maker to file challenge over Digital Markets Act in EU court

iPhone maker to file challenge over Digital Markets Act in EU court

EU had designated 22 services of major tech firms as "gatekeepers" of online services, requiring them to inter-operate their messaging apps with rivals and let users decide which apps to pre-install

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Apple is set to challenge the European Union's decision to put all of the App Store into the bloc's new digital antitrust list, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker's appeal is still in draft form and could change before the Nov. 16 deadline to file challenges at the EU's General Court, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while the EU declined to comment.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) that came into force for most companies in May is a tough legislation that targets at the market clout of top technology companies and aims to make it easier for people to move between competing services.

The EU Commission had recently designated 22 services of major tech firms as "gatekeepers" of online services, requiring them to inter-operate their messaging apps with rivals and let users decide which apps to pre-install on their devices.

Alphabet's Google Search, Apple's Safari, Amazon.com's marketplace, Bytedance's TikTok and Meta Platforms' Facebook are among the services that come under the scope of the DMA.

Together with the Digital Services Act, which puts forth rules for user-targeting, data practices and data sharing with the regulators, the two regulations are expected to drive big changes at the platforms that come under their purview.

Even with the potential appeal, Apple will still be required to comply with the rules from March.

Apple said in a filing this month it expects to make changes to the App Store as a result of the bloc's new rules.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

