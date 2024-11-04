Apple’s next set of intelligence features may arrive sooner than expected. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple could release the iOS 18.2 update, adding more Apple Intelligence features, in the first week of December rather than later in the month. The report also suggests that Apple may integrate Google’s Gemini AI into its system, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Apple has already confirmed it will roll out more advanced intelligence tools with a December update. This includes ChatGPT integration into Apple Intelligence Writing Tools and virtual assistant Siri. Apple also plans to add Visual Intelligence to the iPhone 16 series and introduce a new Image Playground app for image generation.

iOS 18.2 in December: What to expect

ChatGPT integration: Apple has confirmed that it will enable ChatGPT access from system-wide writing tools and virtual assistant Siri in December. Once available, users will be able to request assistance from OpenAI’s chatbot. Additionally, Writing Tools and Siri will gain image and document comprehension capabilities.

Writing Tools: Apple Intelligence Writing Tools are set to become more advanced with the December update. Beyond ChatGPT integration, this update will allow users to specify changes to their text, such as making a dinner party invite sound poetic.

Visual Intelligence: Apple plans to introduce Visual Intelligence for the iPhone 16 series in December. With the new Camera Control button, users will be able to leverage Apple Intelligence to learn about objects and places around them. For example, they can find information about nearby restaurants or translate text in real time using the new camera-like interface.

Image generation tools: In the developer beta for the iOS 18.2 update, Apple has previewed new image generation tools, including the Image Playground app for creating images with text prompts and Genmoji for generating custom emojis. These tools are expected to be available to consumers with the iOS 18.2 update in December.

Gemini integration and more features: What to expect

According to the Bloomberg report, Apple may integrate Google’s Gemini AI into its operating system for iPhones, similar to ChatGPT. However, this integration is expected to launch next year, as Apple plans to offer OpenAI some exclusivity. Earlier this year, reports indicated that Apple and Google were nearing a deal to bring Gemini integration to iOS, macOS, and iPadOS, while Apple was also considering other options such as Amazon-backed Anthropic.

Additional upcoming features for iPhone users include personal context understanding for Siri, enabling the virtual assistant to provide more personalised responses and offer on-screen awareness.