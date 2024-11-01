OnePlus releases OxygenOS 15 in open beta: How to install, eligible models

OnePlus has released its Android 15 operating system-based OxygenOS 15 user interface in open beta for testing in India. In an update to the OnePlus Community page, the company confirmed that the new UI is available for testing on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones in India. However, the open beta version of the software will only be available to a limited number of users who apply for the OnePlus Beta program until November 5. Here is how you can download and install OxygenOS 15:

OxygenOS 15 open beta: How to apply and install

Before applying for the OnePlus Beta program, ensure that you have an eligible OnePlus smartphone (OnePlus 12 and 12R for now) that has been updated to the latest version. The company noted that devices running an older version of the UI might not detect the open beta version of OxygenOS 15.

Go to Settings and select Software update.

In this section, tap on the more icon at the top right side.

Select Beta Program from this menu and tap on Release candidate.

Your device will check for the new update.

Download and install if the update is available.

OnePlus mentioned that the open beta quota is currently limited. If you follow the steps and see “No updates available,” it means the day’s quota is fully booked. Additionally, the company suggests taking a backup of your data before installing the beta version to avoid any potential loss.

OxygenOS 15 open beta: Rollout timeline

From October 30: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition

From November: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Pad 2

From December: OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, OnePlus Pad

From January: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus Nord 3

From February: OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 3

OnePlus has not announced the rollout schedule for the general release, but it is likely to commence early next year, following the launch of the OnePlus 13, which is expected to debut OxygenOS 15.

OxygenOS 15: What is new

Artificial Intelligence

OnePlus has integrated Google’s Gemini AI model into OxygenOS 15, bringing features like Intelligent Search for simplified file and note searches, AI Notes to assist with writing, and AI Reply for messaging. Additionally, new AI-powered photography tools have been introduced, including AI Detail Boost for image upscaling, AI Unblur for fixing blurry photos, and AI Reflection Eraser to enhance photo quality.

OnePlus has also partnered with Google to introduce the gesture-based Circle to Search feature on select OnePlus smartphones running OxygenOS 15.

Share with iPhone

OnePlus announced that the new OxygenOS 15 feature will streamline file sharing between OnePlus devices and iPhones, supporting documents, images, and videos.

Design and Animation

OxygenOS 15 delivers smoother app transitions using parallel processing techniques. Additional updates include redesigned icons, animations, and enhanced UI elements across quick settings and notification bars. OnePlus also stated that OxygenOS 15 will consume 20% less system storage on the upcoming OnePlus 13.

Security

Based on Android 15, the OS includes security features such as Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock to help protect devices in the event of loss or theft.