Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has confirmed that its new flagship, the iQOO 13, will launch in India next month. Powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-chip (SoC), the iQOO 13 is already available in the brand’s home market. Key features include a 2K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a secondary “Q2” chip for enhanced gaming performance. The brand has also extended its partnership with BMW Motorsports, with the logo and signature tricolour patterns featured on the Legendary Edition variant.

The iQOO 13 will be available in India exclusively through Amazon and iQOO’s official website.

iQOO 13: Details

Released in China last month, the iQOO 13 sports a design similar to its predecessor, the iQOO 12, with a comparable rear camera bump and flat display. Key upgrades include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The smartphone also incorporates a secondary 'Q2' chip for improved gaming performance.

The iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 3168x1440 resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric security. In terms of photography, the smartphone offers a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP telephoto camera, with up to 30x zoom, likely achieved via digital cropping. The device is powered by a 6150mAh battery and supports 120W fast wired charging.

iQOO 13: Expected specifications