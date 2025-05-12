iQOO Neo 10 with 7000 mAh battery to be launched on May 26: What to expect

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO is set to launch the Neo 10 smartphone in India on May 26. Ahead of the launch, the company has disclosed key features and specifications through a microsite on ecommerce platform Amazon India. This includes details of the smartphone’s performance, battery, and more.

iQOO Neo 10: What to expect

iQOO has confirmed that its upcoming Neo 10 smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 system on chip (SoC). iQOO also said that the smartphone will feature the company's proprietary secondary chip “Q1,” which will enable support for up to 144 frames per second (fps) gameplay. Additionally, the Neo 10 smartphone will pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging, confirmed iQOO. The brand has also confirmed that the Neo 10 will be offered Titanium Chrome and Inferno Red colours.

Reportedly, the smartphone will sport a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED of 144Hz refresh rate and up to 5500 nits of peak brightness. The upcoming device could have a thickness of 8.9mm.

For imaging, the iQOO Neo 10 will likely feature a dual-camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, the smartphone may feature a 16MP sensor.

iQOO Neo 10: Expected specifications