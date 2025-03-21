iQOO Z10 with a large capacity battery to be launched in India on April 11

iQOO is all set to launch the iQOO Z10 smartphone in India on April 11. The Chinese smartphone brand has claimed that the upcoming smartphone would feature the biggest capacity battery ever to be packed in a smartphone for the Indian market.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of iQOO, Nipun Marya, has confirmed in an X post that the smartphone would feature a large 7300mAh battery.

iQOO Z10: What to expect

According to a report by GizmoChina, iQOO is expected to launch iQOO Z10 and Z10 Turbo smartphones in China next month. Since the Chinese and Indian launch timelines are so near to each other, there is a high possibility that the Indian version of iQOO Z10 will be a rebranded version of its Chinese equivalent with some changes in play.

Also Read

Although iQOO has yet to officially disclose the specifications of the Z10 5G, a report from Smartprix has revealed several key details about the upcoming smartphone. The device is expected to sport a 6.67-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the screen may reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition series is in the works: What to expect Powering the Z10 5G will likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, complemented by 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, the smartphone is rumoured to feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS, similar to the one used in the iQOO Neo 10R, along with a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies, the front camera is expected to be a 32MP shooter.

The Z10 5G will house a 7300mAh battery which would likely come with support for 90W wired fast charging. It will reportedly run on Funtouch OS based on Android 15, an interface familiar to iQOO and Vivo users.

As for pricing, no exact figure has been specified, but the report hints at a price range of Rs 20,000 - Rs 30,000. This range seems relatively high compared to last year’s iQOO Z9 5G, which launched at Rs 19,999 for the base model.