Tech wrap March 20: Google Pixel 9a, WhatsApp AI tools, HMD Barbie Phone

Google has launched the Pixel 9a in India at a price of Rs 49,999. The latest model in the Pixel A-series is powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor, the same chipset found in the Pixel 9 lineup. It features a redesigned chassis with flat side rails and a flush camera module. Equipped with Google Gemini, the Pixel 9a includes AI-driven tools like Circle to Search, Pixel Studio, and Magic Editor.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing an AI-driven text editing feature that can proofread, rephrase, and rewrite messages in various styles. As per Android Authority, WhatsApp v2.25.8.5 contains code suggesting the instant messaging platform is developing an AI-based writing tool that integrates directly into the chat interface.

HMD introduced the Barbie-themed foldable feature phone in India on March 20. The Finnish brand describes the device as a blend of nostalgia and modern functionality. It comes with a 2.8-inch internal display and a 1.77-inch external screen.

OPPO has introduced the F29 series in India, focusing on durability. The lineup includes the OPPO F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G, both featuring triple IP ratings (IP66, IP68, and IP69) for enhanced dust and water resistance. OPPO highlights the "360-degree Armour Body" design, claiming it improves durability against drops.

Vivo has expanded its Y-series portfolio in India with the launch of the Vivo Y19e. The company states that the new budget smartphone is equipped with a 5500mAh battery, the largest in its segment. Powered by the Unisoc T7225 octa-core processor, the device includes 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Vivo also highlights its military-grade durability and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Microsoft is rolling out a new gamepad keyboard for Windows 11, aiming to integrate Xbox and Windows functionality more seamlessly. This feature enables users to type using an Xbox controller instead of a conventional keyboard. The gamepad keyboard also simplifies navigation and text input across the operating system.

Samsung has made its AI-powered Galaxy Book 5 series available for purchase in India. Priced from Rs 1,14,990, the lineup includes the Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 5 360. Samsung is also offering introductory discounts, including bank cashback offers.

Reports indicate that Google has postponed pre-orders for the Pixel 9a due to potential quality concerns affecting certain units. As per The Verge, the device's limited release on March 19 was a result of these issues.

Samsung is reportedly preparing to introduce the Galaxy Tab S10 Fan Edition series. According to 9To5Google, the lineup will consist of two models—the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus—designed as more affordable alternatives to the premium Galaxy Tab S10 series.

Elon Musk’s social media platform X has filed a lawsuit in the Karnataka High Court against the Government of India, arguing that the Centre’s use of the Information Technology (IT) Act to block content adversely impacts its operations in the country and enforces arbitrary censorship, according to a report by the Hindustan Times.

Google's launch of the Pixel 9a introduces a more budget-friendly alternative to the Pixel 9 series. The device is positioned as a direct competitor to Apple’s iPhone 16e, which debuted last month as an entry-level model in the iPhone 16 lineup, featuring Apple Intelligence support.