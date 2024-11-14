Tech wrap Nov 14: Pixel security features, LG XBOOM series, Final Cut Pro

Google has introduced enhanced security tools on its Pixel devices to counter malicious apps and scam calls. The Google Play Protect live threat detection feature provides users with real-time alerts if it identifies malware or suspicious app activity. Additionally, the Scam Detection feature uses on-device AI to promptly alert users of potential scam calls. Live threat detection is available on Pixel 6 and newer models, while Scam Detection is currently limited to the US.

South Korean electronics brand LG has launched its newest XBOOM speaker series in India. The LG XBOOM XG2T is designed for party settings, while the XBOOM XO2T offers a blend of style and 360-degree audio. The XBOOM GO XG2T is the most compact and portable model in the lineup. All three models will be available from November 15 on LG’s website and various retail outlets.

Apple has released updated versions of its video editing and audio production software, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, for both Mac and iPad. The new Final Cut Pro 11 for Mac introduces features like spatial video editing and AI-driven text transcription, while version 2.1 for iPad adds gesture controls, Apple Pencil Pro haptic feedback, and more. Logic Pro has also received significant upgrades, including the Quantec Room Simulator for improved audio quality.

Chinese tech company Vivo is expanding its Y-series in India with the Y300 5G smartphone, launching on November 21. In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter), Vivo revealed the device’s first look. The teaser also highlights the inclusion of AI-powered tools in the new smartphone.

Microsoft-backed AI company OpenAI is reportedly working on a new AI agent designed to automate tasks on behalf of users. According to Bloomberg, the agent, codenamed “Operator,” aims to simplify tasks like code writing and travel bookings. OpenAI plans to launch the agent as a research preview in January 2025, making it accessible through an API for developers.

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to release the OnePlus Ace 5 in China, with expectations for it to launch under the name OnePlus 13R in India and other markets. According to FoneArena, the OnePlus Ace 5 could debut in China by December, with an India release anticipated in January 2025, alongside the OnePlus 13 smartphone.

A growing number of users are becoming disillusioned with dating apps, prompting industry leaders to rethink their approach. Bumble and Tinder owner Match Group are tapping into the friendship market, introducing apps that prioritise platonic connections. The trend aims to reshape how users connect by offering an alternative to traditional dating apps, according to a report by Agence France-Presse.

Digital infrastructure company Black Box has set a revenue target of $2 billion by the fiscal year 2028, driven by increasing demand for AI, data centres, and digital connectivity solutions.