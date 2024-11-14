Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch the OnePlus Ace 5 smartphone in its home market, which could be rebranded as the OnePlus 13R in other regions, including India. According to a report by FoneArena, the OnePlus Ace 5 could launch in China this December, while the India launch is expected in January 2025 alongside the OnePlus 13 smartphone.

OnePlus Ace 5 (OnePlus 13R): What to expect

The report suggests the OnePlus Ace 5 smartphone will have a 6.78-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is expected to use last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and feature a 6500mAh battery with support for 100W fast wired charging. For imaging, the smartphone would likely feature a 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

While OnePlus has equipped the OnePlus 13 flagship with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, the OnePlus Ace 5, likely rebranded as the more affordable OnePlus 13R, is expected to retain the optical fingerprint scanner from last year’s model.

OnePlus 13: Specifications

The OnePlus 13, already launched in China, has a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 3168x1440 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 4500 nits peak brightness. It supports Dolby Vision HDR and features a triple 50MP camera setup developed with Hasselblad.

The OnePlus 13 also boasts a 6000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, along with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.