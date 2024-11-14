Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

OnePlus Ace 5 could launch in China this December, with the India launch expected in January 2025 alongside the flagship OnePlus 13

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch the OnePlus Ace 5 smartphone in its home market, which could be rebranded as the OnePlus 13R in other regions, including India. According to a report by FoneArena, the OnePlus Ace 5 could launch in China this December, while the India launch is expected in January 2025 alongside the OnePlus 13 smartphone.
 
OnePlus Ace 5 (OnePlus 13R): What to expect
 
The report suggests the OnePlus Ace 5 smartphone will have a 6.78-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is expected to use last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and feature a 6500mAh battery with support for 100W fast wired charging. For imaging, the smartphone would likely feature a 50MP primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens.
 
While OnePlus has equipped the OnePlus 13 flagship with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, the OnePlus Ace 5, likely rebranded as the more affordable OnePlus 13R, is expected to retain the optical fingerprint scanner from last year’s model.
 
OnePlus 13: Specifications
 
The OnePlus 13, already launched in China, has a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 3168x1440 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 4500 nits peak brightness.  It supports Dolby Vision HDR and features a triple 50MP camera setup developed with Hasselblad.    

The OnePlus 13 also boasts a 6000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, along with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. 
  • Display: 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED, 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision HDR
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: Up to 24GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.0
  • Rear cameras: 50MP primary (Sony LYT 808) with OIS + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3X zoom, OIS)
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
  • Protection: IP68, IP69
  • Thickness: 8.5mm
  • Weight: 210g
First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

