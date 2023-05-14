ITOM trends in 2023: Here are the common challenges in cloud migration

ITOM trends in 2023

45% of organisations will focus on implementing observability and AIOps in 2023

71% of large enterprises are focused on providing a superior digital experience for customers

63% of large enterprises are still unfamiliar with the concept of observability

50% of small and medium-sized enterprises struggle with adopting a

clear strategy for implementing AIOps

83% of large enterprises will prioritise their move to the cloud in 2023

Challenges in cloud migration 59.33% concerns with data privacy, security and compliance

49.90% understanding application dependencies

42.77% lack clear migration strategy

Infrastructure modernisation

61.22% will modernise legacy infrastructure

56.81% focusing on cloud migration strategy

44.86% adopting AIOps and observability for better insights

31.66% adopting digital experience initiatives



Challenges in adopting observability



50.31% trouble processing large raw data volume

57.44% lack observability familiarity organisation-wide

51.78% concerns about RoI and business impact

25.58% management of instrumented systems

Challenges inAIOps implementation



65.83% lack understanding of AIOPs and its use cases

44.65% lack clear imple-mentation strategy

44.44% worry about rising cost

Geopolitics and cloud migration 26% will halt all cloud activity in the event of geo-political restrictions or new laws

With the digital landscape growing more complex each day, businesses are realising that the customer experience is a top priority. To achieve their goal of providing a superior digital experience for customers, organisations are turning to several solutions to enhance their IT operations.Some of the IT operations management (ITOM) trends that are currently making headlines include observability, AIOps, and cloud migration. In a recent survey conducted by ManageEngine — the enterprise IT management division of Zoho —asked over 470 IT decision makers globally and in India about their opinions on these ITOM trends and how they plan to approach them this year.