ITOM trends in 2023: Here are the common challenges in cloud migration

Some of the IT operations management (ITOM) trends that are currently making headlines include observability, AIOps, and cloud migration

Shivani Shinde
Premium
ITOM trends in 2023: Here are the common challenges in cloud migration

Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 10:53 PM IST
With the digital landscape growing more complex each day, businesses are realising that the customer experience is a top priority. To achieve their goal of providing a superior digital experience for customers, organisations are turning to several solutions to enhance their IT operations.

Some of the IT operations management (ITOM) trends that are currently making headlines include observability, AIOps, and cloud migration. In a recent survey conducted by ManageEngine — the enterprise IT management division of Zoho —asked over 470 IT decision makers globally and in India about their opinions on these ITOM trends and how they plan to approach them this year.

ITOM trends in 2023
  • 45% of organisations will focus on implementing observability and AIOps in 2023
  • 71% of large enterprises are focused on providing a superior digital experience for customers
  • 63% of large enterprises are still unfamiliar with the concept of observability
  • 50% of small and medium-sized enterprises struggle with adopting a 
  • clear strategy for implementing AIOps
  • 83% of large enterprises will prioritise their move to the cloud in 2023
Challenges in cloud migration
  • 59.33% concerns with data privacy, security and compliance
  • 49.90% understanding application dependencies
  • 42.77% lack clear migration strategy
Infrastructure modernisation
61.22% will modernise legacy infrastructure 
56.81% focusing on cloud migration strategy
44.86% adopting AIOps and observability for better insights
31.66% adopting digital experience initiatives
 
Challenges in adopting observability
 
50.31% trouble processing large raw data volume
57.44% lack observability familiarity organisation-wide
51.78% concerns about RoI and business impact
25.58% management of instrumented systems
Challenges inAIOps implementation
 
65.83% lack understanding of AIOPs and its use cases
44.65% lack  clear imple-mentation strategy
44.44% worry about rising cost

Geopolitics and cloud migration 

26% will halt all cloud activity in the event of geo-political restrictions or new laws

First Published: May 14 2023 | 10:53 PM IST

