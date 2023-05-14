Disruptive tech can help employees

In the survey, employers estimate that 44 per cent of workers’ skills will be disrupted in the next five years. Six in 10 workers will require training before 2027, but only half of workers are seen to have access to adequate training opportunities today. While the pace of automation is not increasing, employees remain at risk. The WEF survey says that reasoning, communicating and coordinating — all traits with a comparative advantage for humans — are expected to be more automatable in the future.



Employers anticipate a structural labour market churn of 23 per cent of jobs in the next five years, according to The Future of Jobs survey by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The largest job creation and destruction effects come from environmental, technology and economic trends, says the survey, which covered 803 companies — collectively employing more than 11.3 million workers — across 27 industry clusters and 45 economies from all world regions.