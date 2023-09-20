Jabra unveils Elite 8 Active, Elite 10 wireless earbuds with spatial sound

Danish audio brand Jabra has unveiled the Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 wireless earbuds. The Elite 8 Active are offered in caramel, navy, black and dark grey colours at Rs 17,999. The Elite 10, on the other hand, are offered in cream, cocoa, gloss black and matte black colours at Rs 20,999. Both the wireless earbuds are now available for purchase on e-commerce platform Amazon India and offline at Croma and Jabra authorised resellers. Below are the products detail:

Jabra Elite 8 Active: Features

Aimed at outdoor enthusiasts, the Jabra Elite 8 Active are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. Not just the earbuds, the case is also sealed for protection against dust and water splashes (IP54). These new wireless earbuds in the Jabra’s Active line boasts its ShakeGrip technology for secure and comfortable fit.

The earbuds support Jabra’s Adaptive Hybrid ANC technology, which it said optimises noise-cancelling based on ambient environment. The earbuds feature 6mm audio drivers on each unit and a total of six-mic setup. According to the company, these earbuds would deliver a battery life of up to eight hours without the case and up to 32 hours with the case.

The Elite 8 Active support Bluetooth multipoint connectivity for simultaneous connection with two devices. Besides, these support Google Assistant, Fast Pair, Swift Pair and Spotify Tap playback.

Jabra Elite 10: Features

The Elite 10 are powered by Dolby Atmos with support for Dolby Head Tracking feature, which optimises sound direction based on listeners head movement. The earbuds offer ComfortFit technology that Jabra said provides more comfort for long durations. The earbuds support advanced ANC, which Jabra said blocks twice the noise compared to standard ANC earbuds.

The Jabra Elite 10 feature a total of 6-mic, similar to the Elite 8 Active, and offers a battery life of up to 6 hours with ANC turned on that can be extended up to 27 hours with the charging case.