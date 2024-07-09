Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Jio, Airtel, Vi, vs BSNL: Tariffs comparison and how to port to BSNL

Jio, Airtel, Vi, vs BSNL: Tariffs comparison and how to port to BSNL

Recently major telecom companies increased the prices of their plans. Here's a quick tariffs comparison between all the top companies

BSNL
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After the recent tariff hike from major telecom operators, many people in India are considering switching back to state-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited). All the top private players increased the monthly, quarterly, and annual recharge plans by 25 per cent. BSNL is taking advantage of the situation by introducing new plans and offering additional benefits to its existing plans. The state-owned company is also likely to launch its 4G services across the country next month.

BSNL is offering lucrative plans to both its existing users and new users who are now planning to port their existing network to BSNL. However, it is worth mentioning that BSNL plans will be applicable across the country except North East, Jammu and Kashmir, and Assam. BSNL network is limited to 4G networks, while its competitors have moved to 5G networks.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jio, Airtel, Vi, vs BSNL: Tariffs comparison

Here's a complete comparison between Jio, Airtel, Vi and BSNL:

Popular Monthly Plans

Jio
₹ 299
Pack validity: 28 Days
Total data: 42 GB
Data at high speed: 1.5 GB/Day
Voice: Unlimited
SMS: 100 SMS/Day

Airtel
₹ 299
Pack validity: 28 Days
Total data: 28 GB
Data at high speed: 1GB/Day
Voice: Unlimited
SMS: 100 SMS/Day

Vi
₹ 299
Pack validity: 28 Days
Total data: 28 GB
Data at high speed: 1GB/Day
Voice: Unlimited
SMS: 100 SMS/Day

BSNL
₹ 199
Pack validity: 30 Days
Total data: 60 GB
Data at high speed: 2 GB/Day

More From This Section

Tech wrap Jul 09: Redmi 13 5G, iOS 18 dev beta 3, ASUS Vivobook S 15, more

Apple's first Apple Intelligence-based home device could be table-top robot

Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL gaming keyboard launched in India at Rs 14,195

Samsung could expand Galaxy AI-powered 'Live Translate' feature to WhatsApp

Xiaomi confirms Redmi 13, Buds 5C, RVC X10 launch for July 9: Check details

Voice: Unlimited
SMS: 100 SMS/Day

Popular Quarterly Plans

Jio
₹889
Pack validity: 84 Days
Total Data: 126 GB
Data at High Speed: 1.5 GB/Day
Voice: Unlimited
SMS: 100 SMS/Day

Airtel
₹859
Pack validity: 84 Days
Total Data: 126 GB
Data at High Speed: 1.5 GB/Day
Voice: Unlimited
SMS: 100 SMS/Day

Vi
₹859
Pack validity: 84 Days
Total Data: 126 GB
Data at High Speed: 1.5 GB/Day
Voice: Unlimited
SMS: 100 SMS/Day

BSNL
₹595
Pack validity: 84 Days
Total Data: 252 GB
Data at High Speed: 3 GB/Day
Voice: Unlimited
SMS: 100 SMS/Day

Popular Annual Plans

Jio
₹3599
Pack validity: 365 Days
Total data: 912.5 GB
Data at high speed: 2.5 GB/Day
Voice: Unlimited
SMS: 100 SMS/Day

Airtel
₹3599
Pack validity: 365 Days
Total data: 730 GB
Data at high speed: 2 GB/Day
Voice: Unlimited
SMS: 100 SMS/Day

Vi
₹3599
Pack validity: 365 Days
Total data: 850 GB
Voice: Unlimited
SMS: 100 SMS/Day

BSNL
₹3599
Pack validity: 365 Days
Total data: 600 GB
Voice: Unlimited
SMS: 100 SMS/Day

How to port your sim to BSNL?

First, you need to obtain a Unique Porting Code (UPC) by sending an SMS to 1900. Write 'Port [space] 10 digit mobile number'. In the case of J&K prepaid subscribers, one needs to call 1900 instead of sending an SMS.

UPC will be valid for 15 days from the date of the request or the time the number is ported out, whichever is earlier, for all service areas except Jammu & Kashmir, Assam and North East licensed, where the UPC is valid for 30 days from the request date or the number is ported out, whichever is earlier, irrespective of a number of requests the subscribers makes. 

Thereafter you have to visit BSNL CSC CSC (Customer Service Centre) / Authorised franchisee/retailer to port your mobile number. Fill in a CAF (Customer Application Form) and pay the porting fee of processing. 

BSNL wouldn't charge any fees for porting into BSNL. You will be issued a new BSNL sim card.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Different days, same story as another bridge collapses in Bihar; 13th such mishap in 3 weeks

Motorola launches Moto g85 5G in India with curved pOLED display: Details

South Sudan peace talks face collapse as it gears up for first election

Life insurers extend rally on healthy growth in Q1; ICICI Pru at 52-wk high

PM Modi discusses bilateral relations with Austrian Chancellor Nehammer

Topics :BSNL expansionBSNLBSNL caseReliance JioAirtelVodafone Idea

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story