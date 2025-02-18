Xiaomi 15 series unveiling on March 2 ahead of MWC 2025: What to expect

Chinese electronics brand Xiaomi has confirmed that it will be unveiling its Xiaomi 15 series smartphones globally on March 2, just a day ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Besides the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro models which made their debut in the company's home country last year, there could be an Ultra model as well. Xiaomi India's official X (formerly Twitter) handle also reposted the announcement post, suggesting that the Xiaomi 15 series could launch in India soon.

Xiaomi 15 series: What to expect

Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro

Launched in the company's home country in October last year, Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro models are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chip and feature a camera system co-created by the German optics brand Leica. Global variants of these smartphones could be identical to their Chinese counterparts. Here are the specifications:

Xiaomi 15 specifications-

Display: 6.36-inch micro-curved OLED (LTPO), 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3200 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3.2x zoom)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 5400mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Android 15 based HyperOS 2

Xiaomi 15 Pro specifications-

Display: 6.73-inch OLED (LTPO), 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3200 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscopic telephoto (5x zoom)

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 6100mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 50W wireless

OS: Android 15 based HyperOS 2

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is reportedly scheduled to launch in China on February 26, and could launch globally on March 2. Similar to the base and the Pro models, the Ultra model could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chip. The smartphone is expected to sport a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 3.2K resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels), and 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It could feature a 5410mAh battery and support 90W wired and 80W wireless charging.

Xiaomi will likely continue its partnership with Leica on the camera front, equipping the smartphone with a 50MP main sensor (Sony LYT-900). The primary camera could be accompanied by a 50MP (Samsung JN5) sensor, a 50MP (Sony IMX858) sensor with 3x zoom and a 200MP (Samsung HP9) periscope telephoto sensor. The front camera could be a 32MP sensor.