Jio network down? Users unable to access internet, complain on social media

According to Downdetector, the outage has affected over 54 per cent of users who are experiencing issues with mobile internet

Jio, Jio logo
Photo: Bloomberg
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 3:56 PM IST
Jio users across India have been left in the lurch today when consumers were unable to access mobile internet services. Complaints flooded social media platforms as users reported being unable to use apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, X, Snapchat, YouTube, and Google.

According to Downdetector, the outage has affected over 54 per cent of users who are experiencing issues with mobile internet, while 38 per cent are facing problems with Jio Fiber, and 7 per cent are dealing with disruptions in mobile networks.

Despite the widespread outage, Jio has yet to release an official statement.

The outage has sparked a wave of frustration on X, with one user commenting, “#Jio network is down for Google, Swiggy & major websites. Whereas, WhatsApp, Jio’s own platforms seem to be working okay.” 

Another disgruntled user noted, “Internet speed has gone very down and when I tried to talk to customer support, they simply ended the call.”

The situation has also led to a surge of creative memes, with social media users turning to humour to express their dissatisfaction. Memes mocking Reliance Jio have gone viral, adding a lighter touch to the otherwise frustrating experience.









 

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

