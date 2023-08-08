Home / Technology / Tech News / Jio's Rs 149 pack with 20 days validity; everything you need to know

Jio is offering its customers a Rs 149 plan which can be a value for money deal for users if that they are searching for something affordable and of short-term validity

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 3:40 PM IST
Reliance Jio has been offering its users a Rs 149 plan for quite a while now. This is the entry-level plan for Jio users who don't claim a Jio phone. The Rs 149 plan isn't something that many would need today since it doesn't suit the 5G Welcome offer from Reliance Jio.

The 5G Welcome offer was introduced by Reliance Jio to offer its customers free 5G all over India. This deal is only applicable to consumers who have a prepaid plan worth at least Rs 239. 

Reliance Jio Rs 149 Plan: Insights 
This plan offers 1GB per day data to the users. That implies a sum of 20 GB of high speed data. Post the utilization of the FUP (fair use policy) data, customers can keep browsing the web at 64 Kbps.


The Rs 149 plan from Reliance Jio can be a worthy plan for users if they are searching for something reasonable and for short-term validity, and which also offers a decent amount of data. Since the Rs 149 plan isn't qualified for the 5G Welcome Offer, clients can likewise recharge with a Rs 61 data voucher which would then make them qualified for limitless 5G data from Jio.

Jio Rs. 149: Additional

The Rs 149 Reliance Jio plan accompanies a validity of 20 days. This means for every day, you are paying Rs 7.45. 

The extra advantages packaged with this plan are JioTV, JioCloud and JioCinema. There used to be more extra advantages, however, they have been discontinued by Jio. Reliance Jio has the best 4G accessibility and coverage in India, according to Opensignal. 

So, it’s safe to say that you can depend on the telco's networks to offer you a seamless experience. With the 5G rollout, the capacity issues must likewise be addressed sooner.

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

