Samsung to rollout Android 14 operating system-based OneUI 6.0 beta soon

OneUI 6.0 would bring changes to the skin's user interface as well as built-in apps and some customisation features too

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 11:59 AM IST
Accidents happen, but Samsung Germany's accident may have spilled the beans on the OneUI 6 beta before the company was ready for the big reveal.

The company apparently posted and then deleted an announcement about the upcoming beta on its German press site. It may not have been up very long, but that did not stop some viewers, such as those at 9to5Google, from getting in on the available details of the upcoming update before the page was taken down.

From the looks of it, one of the major changes Samsung is bringing in OneUI 6 is a revamped Quick Settings menu.

When expanded, the menu would feature larger buttons for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, with the remaining toggles and elements now sectioned off and boxed in for a more unified look across the Quick Settings UI.

The UI has empty space, with the time and date remaining towards the top of the display, and there also appear to be additional options for the brightness slider allowing quick access to the eye comfort shield and dark mode toggles.

According to 9to5Google, users will be able to rapidly access the full Quick Settings menu by swiping down from the upper right corner of the display. Additionally, there would be new customisations available such as different backgrounds for different modes and a new camera widget that allows users to specify storage options for certain photos.

Meanwhile, the post did not appear to detail many changes with One UI 6, so it is possible that it was not ready to be published just yet as Samsung finalises the details of the update. It did, however, clarify that the beta would be accessible just for the Galaxy S23 series in the US, Korea, and Germany.

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

