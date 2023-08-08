Home / Technology / Tech News / Laptop, tablet sales surge amid concerns over shortage, price rise

Laptop, tablet sales surge amid concerns over shortage, price rise

On August 3, the government had announced that a licence will be required for import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one-personal computers, ultra-small factor computers and servers

BS Web Team New Delhi
The fear of shortage and price rise led to the rise in sales in the last two days

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 11:44 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The sales of laptops and tablets increased amid concerns about shortages and price rise following the government's decision to restrict free import.

Retailers said the sales spiked by up to 25 per cent last weekend sequentially over the previous weekend, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

Industry executives said that Amazon, currently running its Independence Day sale, saw a surge in laptop sales.

On August 3, the government had announced that a licence would be required for the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one-personal computers, ultra-small factor computers and servers.

Following the announcement, shops were flooded with frantic buyers, and it was reported that supplies may dwindle by November onwards.

Nilesh Gupta, director of Vijay Sales, a Mumbai-based electronics retail chain, said that the fear of shortage and price rise led to the rise in sales in the last two days.

"Sales are up 20 per cent this weekend," he added.

However, the Centre clarified that there will be no delays in giving licences and permits for imports once the regime begins, and the move should have no effect on product prices, according to the ET report.

Around 30-35 per cent of the laptops and tablets sold locally are assembled in India.

India imported IT hardware products worth $8.8 billion in FY23, with China accounting for around $5.1 billion, followed by $1.3 billion from Singapore.

Pulkit Baid, director of Great Eastern Retail, an electronics retail chain, said that there was a 15-20 per cent rise in laptop inquiries after the recent regulatory announcements.

"We feel these are temporary spikes of consumers coming in early before the Independence Day sales," he said.

According to data by market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC), the personal computer market in India declined by 30 per cent year-on-year in the January-March period. Laptop sales saw a fall of over 40 per cent in the period under review. 

Also Read

Laptop import curbs lift EMS stocks but analysts warn of jumping the gun

Dixon Tech, Optiemus, HCL Info rally 8-9% on laptops, tablets import curbs

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

End of season sales party arrives early for Indians this year, here's why

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Google has added grammar check feature to its search engine; details inside

Qualcomm, MediaTek chipsets heat up market for affordable 5G phones

LG launches two UltraGear OLED monitors for a smoother gaming experience

Apple may debut iPhone 15 series with USB type-C on September 13: Report

Topics :LaptopsTabletsCentrelaptop banTechnologyIndia imports

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

28% GST on online gaming may not impact taxation on e-sports, video games

Rupee depreciates 6 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade

Next Story