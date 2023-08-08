Laptop, tablet sales surge amid concerns over shortage, price rise

The sales of laptops and tablets increased amid concerns about shortages and price rise following the government's decision to restrict free import.

Retailers said the sales spiked by up to 25 per cent last weekend sequentially over the previous weekend, according to a report in The Economic Times (ET).

Industry executives said that Amazon, currently running its Independence Day sale, saw a surge in laptop sales.

On August 3, the government had announced that a licence would be required for the import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one-personal computers, ultra-small factor computers and servers.

Following the announcement, shops were flooded with frantic buyers, and it was reported that supplies may dwindle by November onwards.

Nilesh Gupta, director of Vijay Sales, a Mumbai-based electronics retail chain, said that the fear of shortage and price rise led to the rise in sales in the last two days.

"Sales are up 20 per cent this weekend," he added.

However, the Centre clarified that there will be no delays in giving licences and permits for imports once the regime begins, and the move should have no effect on product prices, according to the ET report.

Around 30-35 per cent of the laptops and tablets sold locally are assembled in India.

India imported IT hardware products worth $8.8 billion in FY23, with China accounting for around $5.1 billion, followed by $1.3 billion from Singapore.

Pulkit Baid, director of Great Eastern Retail, an electronics retail chain, said that there was a 15-20 per cent rise in laptop inquiries after the recent regulatory announcements.

"We feel these are temporary spikes of consumers coming in early before the Independence Day sales," he said.

According to data by market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC), the personal computer market in India declined by 30 per cent year-on-year in the January-March period. Laptop sales saw a fall of over 40 per cent in the period under review.