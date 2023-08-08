Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work

Google has introduced a new feature within its Search engine, an artificial intelligence-powered grammar check feature for users to determine grammatical accuracy in sentences and phrases.

With an aim to enhance its user experience, the latest feature will analyse the construction of phrases and sentences, and will provide helpful suggestions in case something appears amiss.

Upon typing a query on Google Search , users can now receive suggestions for corrections, making sure their content is well structured and error free.

In order to check grammatical errors in a sentence, users can simply input phrases together with content such as "grammar check", "check grammar", or "grammar checker".

Upon detecting an error in a sentence or a phrase, including spelling mistakes, Google's AI-driven grammar checker will rectify the sentence and make appropriate modifications. Following this, users can conveniently copy the corrected phrase or sentence.





If the sentence is grammatically correct, a green checkmark will appear under the 'grammar check' section, displayed as the primary result.

However, Google stated that the grammar check feature may not achieve complete accuracy, especially for partial sentences. The search engine has asked users to provide feedback to help improve this tool's performance over time.

Currently, the new feature is available only in English.

However, the tool will not operate if the input violates the company's policies as it refrains from checking grammar in instances involving hazardous, harassing, medical, sexually explicit, terrorist-related, violent, or gory content. For phrases or sentences containing profanity or vulgar words, alternative sources may be necessary to ensure grammatical accuracy.





Google offers grammar-enhancing features in platforms such as Gmail and Google Drive, but this new feature will eliminate the need to open separate applications to check grammatical errors.

However, it is still unclear when Google Search's grammar check feature became available, as its help page seems to be running for at least a few weeks.