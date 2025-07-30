Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google brings narrated video summaries to AI-powered NotebookLM: What's new

Google brings narrated video summaries to AI-powered NotebookLM: What's new

NotebookLM lets users generate narrated video summaries with slides, diagrams, quotes, and visuals to better explain documents and complex ideas

NotebookLM’s Video Overview feature

NotebookLM’s Video Overview feature

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NotebookLM, Google’s AI assistant for organising and understanding documents, is getting a major new feature called Video Overviews. According to the Google blog post, the new feature turns text documents into AI-generated video summaries with slides. These summaries are narrated and include visuals pulled directly from your content, such as diagrams, numbers, and quotes. The goal is to make information easier to understand, especially when it is complex.
 
As promised at Google I/O 2025, this feature is now rolling out to all users who use NotebookLM in English.
 

NotebookLM’s Video Overview feature: Details

According to Google, Video Overviews allow users to turn their notes and documents into short, narrated videos. These videos use slides with diagrams, quotes, numbers, and images taken directly from the content that the user has uploaded. This makes it uniquely effective for explaining data, demonstrating processes, and making abstract concepts more tangible. We'll introduce additional formats as Video Overviews develop further,” the blog stated.
 
 
Video Overviews can be tailored to meet specific requirements, similar to the customisation available in Audio Overviews. Users can define topics of interest, specify learning objectives, and identify the target audience. The system accepts both general and advanced prompts. For example, you might say, “I’m a beginner, help me understand this analysis,” or “Focus on the technical aspects of the methodology section for my research team.” 

Also Read

AI Mode shortcut in Google Pixel

Google adds 'AI Mode' option upfront on Android Search widget: Details here

Google's new shopping features

Google Search gets smart product tracking, AI virtual try-on: What's new

Google's Web Guide

Google introduces 'Web Guide' feature for AI-curated Search page results

DuckDuckGO

DuckDuckGo now lets users filter AI-made images in search results: Details

AI Mode to Circle to Search

Google adds 'Song Search history' to Circle to Search on Android phones

Other enhancements: What’s new  Studio redesign

Video Overviews are part of the Studio tools in NotebookLM. These tools already include Audio Overviews, Mind Maps, FAQs, Timelines, and more. Google is also redesigning the Studio section to show these options in a colourful grid. Another improvement is that users can now create and store multiple outputs of the same type in one notebook. 
 
According to the blog, this is useful in different situations. For example, you can:
 
Make audio or video summaries in different languages to share publicly.
Create versions for different team roles in a shared notebook.
Make chapter-wise videos to study for exams.

Homepage redesign

Everything you generate will appear in a new activity feed below the Studio tools. You can now multitask like listening to an Audio Overview while viewing a Mind Map. This update follows a recent homepage redesign that added “Featured notebooks,” showing Google’s plan to make NotebookLM more powerful and user-friendly for learners, teams, and creators.

More From This Section

ChatGPT Study Mode

OpenAI brings 'study mode' in ChatGPT: What it is, how it works, and more

apple, apple logo

Now you can videocall a 'Specialist' while browsing Apple products online

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: July 30 redeem codes to win emotes and skins

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI introduces study mode for deeper, structured learning for students

Tech Wrap July 29

Tech Wrap July 29: Amazon Echo Show 5, New Copilot Mode, JioPC AI cloud

Topics : Video Google search engine Google ads Study New notes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Visa Interview waiver NSDL IPO8.8 Earthquake Hit RussiaTATA Moters Share M&B Engineering IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon