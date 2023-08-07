Apple may debut iPhone 15 series with USB type-C on September 13: Report

Following its long history, Apple is planning to launch its latest smartphone, the iPhone 15 series, in September, a 9to5 report said. The company is likely to introduce the device at a launch event on September 13.

Usually, Apple unveils its latest devices in the first week of September. However, Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 15 on Wednesday, September 13. Pre-orders for the same are likely to begin on Friday, September 15 and the devices will be available to purchase from September 22 onwards, the report said.

A report by The Information said that the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max launch may be delayed because of the quality control issues in the new low injection pressure overmolding (LIPO) technology display manufactured by LG. This technology is likely to reduce the size of the bezel by 0.7 mm.

The iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max are likely to be significantly superior to their predecessors, IE report added.

Unlike their predecessor, all variants of iPhone 14 are likely to get the dynamic island and new displays. Most importantly, all new iPhones will get a USB Type-C port, which is a departure from the Lightning port Apple offers with its phones.

Prices for the Pro and Pro Max models will likely be higher than the iPhone 14 counterparts. However, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is likely to be priced similarly to the iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus, the IE report said.