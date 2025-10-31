Lava Probuds N33 neckband-style earphones launched: Price, features, more

Lava has launched the Probuds N33 neckband. Priced at Rs 1,299, the Probuds N33 is equipped with 13mm bass drivers and boast 45ms low latency for gaming, said the company. According to Lava, it marks the company’s first neckband with active noise cancellation (ANC). The Probuds N33 are powered by a 300mAh battery, which it said delivers up to 40 hours of playback time.

Lava Probuds N33: Availability

Price: Rs 1,299

Colours: Obsidian Black and Cosmic Teal Green

The Probuds N33 is available through the Lava e-store and select retail outlets starting October 31.

Lava Probuds N33: Details

The Probuds N33 features active noise cancellation (ANC), which the company claims can reduce external sounds by up to 30dB. The company said that the neckband also includes environmental noise cancellation (ENC) to improve voice clarity during calls. It also features transparency mode, which allows external sounds and conversations to come through. The neckband is powered by Bluetooth version 5.4 and offers dual-device pairing feature, which allows the earphones to connect to two devices.

The Probuds N33 boasts a 13mm bass drivers, which it said delivers deep bass and balanced sound. It supports Pro Game Mode with a 45ms low-latency response, which is said to be suitable for mobile gaming and streaming, said the company. The neckband features metallic finish and magnetic earbuds. For battery life, the Probuds N33 pack a 300mAh battery that is said to last up to 40 hours with ANC off and 31 hours with ANC on. The company claims that the neckband offers around 10 hours of playback in 10 minutes of charge. It supports Type-C charging and a full charge takes about an hour.