Galaxy phone's Samsung Internet browser comes to PCs: Check features

Samsung Internet for PC: System requirements and availability
Samsung Internet for PC: Capabilities
- Cross-device browsing: Samsung Internet for PC will enable users to sync bookmarks, browsing history, and saved data between their Galaxy smartphones and computers. This means users can continue browsing on PC from where they left off on mobile, and vice versa.
- Samsung Pass integration: According to the company, the browser is linked with Samsung Pass, allowing secure autofill and login options across devices. Passwords and credentials saved on Galaxy devices will automatically be accessible on PC once logged in with a Samsung Account.
- Galaxy AI features: Users signed in with their Samsung Account can access Galaxy AI tools, including Browsing Assist. Similar features are seen in OpenAI’s Atlas browser and Perplexity’s Comet browser, which provides instant webpage summarisation and translation. According to Samsung, these features will make information retrieval quicker and more efficient.
