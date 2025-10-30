Galaxy phone's Samsung Internet browser comes to PCs: Check features

Samsung has announced the beta launch of its Internet browser for Windows PCs. According to the South Korean company, the new Samsung Internet for PC aims to offer a connected experience between Galaxy smartphones and computers by syncing browsing data, passwords, and preferences across devices. Samsung has said that in the future, the capabilities of this app will evolve from a PC browser that waits for input to an integrated AI platform that understands users while protecting personal data at every level.

Samsung, in its press release, also mentioned that its browser for PC will become a gateway to “truly ambient AI across the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.” Notably, this move comes on the heels of several technology companies, including OpenAI and Perplexity, releasing AI-powered browsers.