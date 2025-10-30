Home / Technology / Tech News / Grammarly is now 'Superhuman' with new AI tools, plans: Check pricing

Grammarly is now 'Superhuman' with new AI tools, plans: Check pricing

Grammarly has rebranded to Superhuman, uniting Grammarly, Coda, Superhuman Mail, and the new AI assistant Superhuman Go under one integrated productivity suite

Grammarly becomes Superhuman
Grammarly has officially changed its company name to Superhuman, marking a major shift from being a writing assistant to becoming a broader AI productivity platform. The company announced that it is now offering a unified product suite that brings together Grammarly, Coda, Superhuman Mail, and a new AI assistant called Superhuman Go — all available as part of a bundled subscription.
 
In its announcement, the company said that while the Grammarly writing product will continue to exist, the corporate entity itself will now operate under the name Superhuman. The move comes after the company’s acquisitions of Coda in December 2024 and Superhuman Mail in June 2025, signalling its expansion beyond writing assistance into AI-powered productivity tools.

What does the Superhuman suite include?

The new suite combines several tools aimed at streamlining communication, writing, and task management:
  • Grammarly: Continues to provide writing and grammar assistance.
  • Coda: Enables users to generate and manage documents, with AI assistance for meeting notes, project briefs, and summaries.
  • Superhuman Mail: Can automatically draft email replies based on context from inboxes and connected tools.
  • Superhuman Go: A new proactive AI assistant that can operate across apps and tabs, handling tasks such as drafting messages, scheduling meetings, fetching data, and automating repetitive work.
The company said that Superhuman Go “works in all the apps you already use” and can “help without you needing to ask.” According to a report by The Verge, Superhuman Go will be free to use through February 1, 2026. The Superhuman suite, on the other hand, is reportedly available to existing Grammarly Pro subscribers.

Superhuman Suite: Price

  • Free plan: Free plan subscribers will get access to Grammarly, Coda, and Superhuman Go.
  • Superhuman Pro plan (Rs 983/month onwards): Pro subscribers will also get access to Grammarly, Coda, and Superhuman Go; however, the capabilities of them will be enhanced.
  • Superhuman Business plan (Rs 2,700/month onwards): Business subscribers will get access to Grammarly, Coda, Superhuman Go, and Superhuman Mail.
  • Superhuman Enterprise plan (customisable pricing): The Superhuman Enterprise plan includes all features from the Business plan, along with a range of advanced administrative and security options.

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

