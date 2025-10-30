Grammarly is now 'Superhuman' with new AI tools, plans: Check pricing

Grammarly has officially changed its company name to Superhuman, marking a major shift from being a writing assistant to becoming a broader AI productivity platform. The company announced that it is now offering a unified product suite that brings together Grammarly, Coda, Superhuman Mail, and a new AI assistant called Superhuman Go — all available as part of a bundled subscription.

In its announcement, the company said that while the Grammarly writing product will continue to exist, the corporate entity itself will now operate under the name Superhuman. The move comes after the company’s acquisitions of Coda in December 2024 and Superhuman Mail in June 2025, signalling its expansion beyond writing assistance into AI-powered productivity tools.

ALSO READ: Instagram may soon let you fine-tune app's algorithm for customising feed What does the Superhuman suite include? The new suite combines several tools aimed at streamlining communication, writing, and task management: Grammarly: Continues to provide writing and grammar assistance.

Coda: Enables users to generate and manage documents, with AI assistance for meeting notes, project briefs, and summaries.

Superhuman Mail: Can automatically draft email replies based on context from inboxes and connected tools.

Superhuman Go: A new proactive AI assistant that can operate across apps and tabs, handling tasks such as drafting messages, scheduling meetings, fetching data, and automating repetitive work. The company said that Superhuman Go “works in all the apps you already use” and can “help without you needing to ask.” According to a report by The Verge, Superhuman Go will be free to use through February 1, 2026. The Superhuman suite, on the other hand, is reportedly available to existing Grammarly Pro subscribers.