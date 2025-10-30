Grammarly is now 'Superhuman' with new AI tools, plans: Check pricing

What does the Superhuman suite include?
- Grammarly: Continues to provide writing and grammar assistance.
- Coda: Enables users to generate and manage documents, with AI assistance for meeting notes, project briefs, and summaries.
- Superhuman Mail: Can automatically draft email replies based on context from inboxes and connected tools.
- Superhuman Go: A new proactive AI assistant that can operate across apps and tabs, handling tasks such as drafting messages, scheduling meetings, fetching data, and automating repetitive work.
Superhuman Suite: Price
- Free plan: Free plan subscribers will get access to Grammarly, Coda, and Superhuman Go.
- Superhuman Pro plan (Rs 983/month onwards): Pro subscribers will also get access to Grammarly, Coda, and Superhuman Go; however, the capabilities of them will be enhanced.
- Superhuman Business plan (Rs 2,700/month onwards): Business subscribers will get access to Grammarly, Coda, Superhuman Go, and Superhuman Mail.
- Superhuman Enterprise plan (customisable pricing): The Superhuman Enterprise plan includes all features from the Business plan, along with a range of advanced administrative and security options.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app