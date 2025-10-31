Apple sales up 7.9% to $102.5 bn; earnings top estimates at $1.85 per share

By Mark Gurman

Apple Inc. predicted a major sales surge during the holiday season after releasing new iPhones, helping assure investors that its flagship product remains a growth engine.

“We expect iPhone revenue to grow double-digits year over year, which would be our best iPhone quarter ever,” he said. The outlook signals that Apple is navigating its way through a range of global challenges, including trade tensions, weakness in China and delays developing artificial intelligence features. Revenue in the fiscal first quarter, which runs through December, will rise by 10 per cent to 12 per cent, Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh said during a conference call with analysts Thursday. Analysts had predicted just 6 per cent on average.

ALSO READ: Apple India hits record revenue in September quarter on strong iPhone sales With the company’s latest iPhone release in September, Apple updated the designs and introduced a new ultrathin model called the Air. The lineup remains the company’s biggest moneymaker, accounting for roughly half of its revenue. Apple shares gained more than 4 per cent in late trading. They had been up 8.4 per cent this year through the close. In the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended Sept. 27, sales rose 7.9 per cent to $102.5 billion. That slightly beat the $102.2 billion average estimate. Earnings rose to $1.85 a share, topping the average estimate of $1.77.

The Cupertino, California-based company benefited from stronger-than-expected services growth in the period, helping offset a slowdown in China. The Mac and wearables division also performed better than anticipated. Tariffs added $1.1 billion in expenses during the quarter, in line with Apple’s expectations. The company expects $1.4 billion in tariff costs in the December period. Operating expenses will range from $18.1 billion to $18.5 billion. Revenue from greater China fell 3.6 per cent to $14.5 billion last quarter, well short of the $16.4 billion that analysts projected. The company faces mounting competition from local smartphone providers and has struggled to offer artificial intelligence features in the country. Still, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said he believes Apple will return to growth in the region during the current quarter.

Revenue from the iPhone gained 6.1 per cent to $49 billion in the September period, helped by the new models. Still, that was just short of the $49.3 billion that analysts projected. Apple said it faced supply constraints, which may have limited growth. Services remained Apple’s fastest-growing segment last quarter, with revenue rising 15 per cent to $28.8 billion. Analysts had anticipated $28.2 billion. The quarter included roughly two weeks of iPhone 17 availability, and initial demand appeared strong — with sellouts reported across Apple retail stores and third-party channels. Most buyers opted for higher-end iPhone 17 Pro models, helping boost Apple’s average selling price. The $999 iPhone Air — more expensive than the model it replaced — also helped on this front.

Despite the healthy growth, the services business continues to face challenges from regulators seeking to change App Store policies, which could affect software and subscription revenue. However, Apple secured a recent legal victory when a judge declined to dismantle its $20 billion-a-year search deal with Alphabet Inc.’s Google. The iPad business, meanwhile, introduced new low-end and Air models in March and updated a Pro version this month. It generated $6.95 billion in revenue, flat from a year earlier. Mac revenue increased 13 per cent to $8.73 billion, topping the $8.6 billion average projection. The company refreshed its MacBook Air and Mac Studio lines in March and released a new entry-level MacBook Pro earlier this month.