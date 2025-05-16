Home-grown smartphone maker Lava is set to launch the Shark 5G in India on May 23. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed key specifications of the upcoming device, including details about its camera, display, and chipset. Notably, Lava has confirmed that the Shark 5G will debut in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. The 4G version of the smartphone was launched earlier in March at Rs 6,999.

Lava Shark 5G: What to expect

The Lava Shark 5G is expected to feature a dual-camera set-up, with a circular design for the LED flash array. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will sport a 13MP AI-powered rear camera, designed to capture clear, detailed images across varying lighting conditions. It is likely to be powered by the Unisoc T765 system-on-chip, paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Lava stated that the inclusion of LPDDR4X RAM will enhance multitasking performance, allow smoother app switching, and offer better memory management—particularly for users who consume a lot of content via social media, streaming platforms, and communication apps.

The Shark 5G is expected to run Android 15 and come with an IP54 rating for resistance to dust and water.

Lava Shark 5G: Expected specifications

Processor: Unisoc T765 SoC

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 64GB

Rear camera: 13MP AI-powered

Operating system: Android 15

Protection: IP54-certified (dust and water resistance)

Lava’s 'Demo at Home' service

In addition to the product launch, Lava has announced the rollout of its new customer-centric initiative—'Demo at Home'. This service allows prospective buyers to experience Lava’s flagship smartphones from the comfort of their home. The service is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Under this initiative, customers can request a free, no-obligation demonstration of select Lava smartphones. The demo provides an overview of product specifications and features without any purchase pressure or additional cost.

Interested buyers can book the service through a short form on Lava’s official website by providing their name, phone number, city, PIN code, and address.

Smartphones available for home demo: