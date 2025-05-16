Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has announced that its upcoming OnePlus 13s smartphone will come with a lifetime display warranty. In a teaser video revealing a new green colour variant, the company confirmed that the smartphone will be eligible for free display replacements in case of the green line issue. However, OnePlus clarified that the warranty will not cover “user/external damage.”

This move follows the company’s announcement in December last year, when it extended lifetime display warranty to all existing OnePlus smartphones as part of its “Green Line Worry-Free Solution” initiative. OnePlus attributed the decision to its advancements in display technology, aimed at addressing the growing concern around green line issues. OnePlus also offered lifetime display warranty on its OnePlus 13 and 13R smartphones that launched earlier this year.

For the uninitiated, the OnePlus 13s is set to launch in India soon and will feature a 6.32-inch display, making it the most compact model in the OnePlus 13 flagship series. The company has already confirmed several key specifications ahead of launch.

OnePlus 13s: What to expect

The OnePlus 13s will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset—same as the flagship OnePlus 13. It is expected to come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The 6.32-inch OLED panel will likely offer FHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1,600 nits, and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the 13s will feature the "Plus Key," replacing the signature Alert Slider. This customisable button can be configured for actions like switching audio profiles, launching the camera, turning on the flashlight, recording audio, and translating text.

Regarding optics, the OnePlus 13s is expected to feature a dual 50MP rear camera set-up with two 50MP sensors and a 16MP front-facing camera. It will likely be powered by a 6,260mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

