Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones brings improved ANC, studio sound: Check details

Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones are powered by HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, which the company said fine-tunes 12 microphones in real time to enhance noise cancellation

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Sony has launched its 2025 flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM6, as part of its 1000X series. Developed in collaboration with renowned recording studios—Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering—the new model promises studio-level audio accuracy and significantly improved noise cancellation, thanks to a new processor.
 
The WH-1000XM6 will be available in Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue colour options, in certain regions starting this month. The company has yet to confirm India availability.

Sony WH-1000XM6: What is new

At the heart of the WH-1000XM6 is Sony’s updated HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3, which the company claims is seven times faster than its predecessor. It fine-tunes 12 microphones in real time, delivering noticeable gains in both noise cancellation and audio quality. The headphones also include a new “Adaptive NC Optimizer” and an enhanced “Auto Ambient Sound” mode for smarter environmental awareness.
 

  Another new feature is Scene-based Listening, which uses sensing technology to automatically detect user activity and surroundings, adjusting both music playback and noise cancellation levels accordingly.
 
Sony said that the headphones feature a high-rigidity carbon fibre composite dome and a newly developed voice coil structure, aimed at delivering richer vocals and more defined instrument separation. The WH-1000XM6 also supports High-Resolution Audio and High-Resolution Audio Wireless, using support for LDAC (Lossless Digital Audio Codec). The headphones also get support for Edge-AI, and DSEE Extreme for real-time upscaling of compressed audio files. Additional audio features include Background Music Effect, Game EQ, and 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema, which offers a spatial sound experience while watching content.
  For calls, Sony has included a six-microphone beamforming set-up with AI-based voice isolation, helping to separate speech from background noise. The headphones also incorporate Sony’s voice pick-up technology for clearer communication.
 
Design-wise, the WH-1000XM6 introduces a wider, pressure-free headband made from vegan leather, and an asymmetrical design for easier left-right identification. The earpads use stretchable material for a snug fit while isolating external noise. For portability, Sony has included a metal-injected folding mechanism.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

