Microsoft has started rolling out the OpenAI 4o image generation tool across its Copilot platforms. According to a company blog post, users of the Copilot mobile app on iOS and Android, the Copilot website, Copilot within the Edge browser, and GroupMe will now be able to access this feature. Users on the Windows and Mac Copilot apps, as well as other platforms, are expected to receive access in the coming weeks.

While Microsoft has said the feature is now live, the rollout appears to be gradual, with the tool not yet available to all accounts.

Highlighting the capabilities of the upgraded feature, Microsoft wrote: “We’ve upgraded Copilot’s image generation with 4o image generation, allowing you to create images with even richer detail and composition. With this update, Copilot also does a much better job of refining images based on a previous image — and now you can even upload your own image to use as a starting point, giving you more creative control and flexibility.”

What is OpenAI’s 4o image generation tool?

OpenAI’s GPT-4o is a versatile multimodal model that brings advanced image generation and editing capabilities to the ChatGPT platform. It enables users to generate visuals from text descriptions and edit existing images directly within the interface, leveraging the model’s understanding of both language and imagery.

