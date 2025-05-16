Home / Technology / Tech News / Microsoft Copilot gets OpenAI's 4o image generation model: What's new

Microsoft Copilot gets OpenAI's 4o image generation model: What's new

OpenAI 4o image generation tool is now live on Microsoft Copilot app on iOS and Android, Copilot web, Copilot in Edge, and on GroupMe

Microsoft Copilot AI gets voice and vision: What's new
Microsoft Copilot AI gets voice and vision: What’s new
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microsoft has started rolling out the OpenAI 4o image generation tool across its Copilot platforms. According to a company blog post, users of the Copilot mobile app on iOS and Android, the Copilot website, Copilot within the Edge browser, and GroupMe will now be able to access this feature. Users on the Windows and Mac Copilot apps, as well as other platforms, are expected to receive access in the coming weeks.
 
While Microsoft has said the feature is now live, the rollout appears to be gradual, with the tool not yet available to all accounts.
 
Highlighting the capabilities of the upgraded feature, Microsoft wrote: “We’ve upgraded Copilot’s image generation with 4o image generation, allowing you to create images with even richer detail and composition. With this update, Copilot also does a much better job of refining images based on a previous image — and now you can even upload your own image to use as a starting point, giving you more creative control and flexibility.”

What is OpenAI’s 4o image generation tool?

OpenAI’s GPT-4o is a versatile multimodal model that brings advanced image generation and editing capabilities to the ChatGPT platform. It enables users to generate visuals from text descriptions and edit existing images directly within the interface, leveraging the model’s understanding of both language and imagery.

Also Read

Tech Wrap May 15: BGMI update, Dell Plus laptops, Vivo V50 Elite edition

Microsoft tests 'Hey Copilot' voice command to wake AI on Windows 11

Tech Wrap May 7: GTA 6 new trailer, Microsoft Surface, Google Simplify

Microsoft introduces agentic AI experience for Copilot Plus PCs: What's new

Microsoft expands Surface line in India with launch of new Copilot Plus PCs

 
The tool also allows users to upload their own images for interactive editing, offering enhanced flexibility and creative control over visual content. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OnePlus 13s to come with lifetime warranty on display: What we know so far

Garena Free Fire Max: May 16 redeem codes to win skins and in-game rewards

Take-Two sees annual bookings below revised estimates due to GTA VI delay

Premium

Centre pushes CPSEs towards tech adoption, AI focus to boost efficiency

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S25: Upgrade bonus, bank cashback, more

Topics :Microsoft CopilotMicrosoftOpenAI

First Published: May 16 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story