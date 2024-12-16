Lenovo to announce SteamOS-powered handheld gaming console at CES: Report

China’s Lenovo is reportedly planning to launch multiple handheld gaming consoles at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025. Among these new gaming devices, one model is expected to be powered by SteamOS, the Linux-based operating system that powers Valve’s Steam Deck gaming console.

According to a report by The Verge, Lenovo is set to unveil a new Legion Go S handheld gaming console running SteamOS. Images of the new Lenovo Legion handheld gaming consoles have surfaced online, including a Legion Go S model featuring a button with the Steam logo. The Legion Go S is expected to be available in black and white variants, with only the black model featuring the Steam button. This suggests that Lenovo may adopt a multi-OS strategy, offering SteamOS on one model and Windows on the other.

Earlier this year, Valve confirmed it is working on supporting SteamOS on third-party handheld consoles, including ASUS ROG Ally devices. It now appears that Lenovo’s Legion Go has been added to that list.

In addition to the Legion Go S, Lenovo is also said to be developing a larger Legion Go handheld console. Similar to the original model, which launched earlier this year, the new device will feature a detachable gamepad design. However, the updated Legion Go is expected to come with an OLED display module, replacing the 8.8-inch IPS LCD touchscreen found in the existing model.

The report also mentions that the larger model does not feature the Steam button, implying that SteamOS will be exclusive to the Legion Go S model in the new series.