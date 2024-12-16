Apple to revamp product lines with sleek iPhone, foldable iPad, and more

Apple is reportedly planning a significant overhaul of its device lineup in the coming years. According to a Bloomberg report, the company aims to launch multiple foldable devices in the near future. Some redesigned devices may even be unveiled in the coming months, including a new AirTag model, a more ergonomic Magic Mouse, and a sleek iPhone Air with a refined form factor.

Here are the anticipated Apple devices expected to bring major changes:

Foldable iPad

According to the Bloomberg report, Apple is developing a foldable device roughly the size of "two iPad Pros side-by-side." The anticipated foldable iPad is likely to feature a flexible display approaching 20 inches in size. Currently a prototype, the device’s display reportedly has a “nearly invisible crease,” which is said to be a primary goal in its development.

While expected to run a version of iPadOS, the device may also support some macOS apps. This hybrid nature is likely to allow compatibility with iPad accessories, such as the Apple Pencil. The foldable iPad is expected to debut in 2028.

Foldable iPhone

The Bloomberg report also reveals that Apple is working on a foldable iPhone model, which could be launched in 2026. A similar timeline is noted by The Wall Street Journal, which states that the foldable iPhone could feature a display larger than the current iPhone 16 Pro Max when unfolded.

Earlier reports suggested Apple was prototyping a foldable iPhone with a flexible display on the exterior of the device. However, the company is now favouring an inward-folding display, similar to offerings from other manufacturers.

iPhone 17 Air

Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone Plus model next year in favour of a new, sleeker iPhone “Air” model. The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to measure between 5mm and 6mm in thickness. To achieve this compact design, Apple may need to make compromises, such as a smaller battery, a single speaker, and a single rear camera. The physical SIM slot may also be removed for a sleeker design.

While it was initially expected that the iPhone 17 Air would be priced higher than the premium Pro models, The Wall Street Journal reports it will be priced lower than both Pro models.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

According to Bloomberg, the third-generation Apple Watch Ultra model will reportedly feature the same satellite capability currently available on the iPhone. This feature will enable users to reach emergency services and their iMessage contacts via the Globalstar satellite network.

In addition, Apple is expected to introduce a hypertension detection feature in next year’s Apple Watch models. Although users will not be able to monitor specific readings, the feature will notify them if it detects a state of hypertension.

AirTag

Apple is reportedly planning to release a new AirTag model next year. The updated model is expected to include a new ultrawide-band chip, which could significantly increase the detection range. The Bloomberg report suggests that the new AirTag could triple the range compared to the current model, which can be located with Precision Finding from 10 to 30 metres away.

Magic Mouse

Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new Magic Mouse accessory in 2025 or early 2026, addressing a long-standing user complaint. According to Bloomberg, the prototype of the new Magic Mouse has a modern design and resolves several issues, including the charging port problem. For context, the current Magic Mouse model has its USB-C charging port on the bottom, making it impossible to use while charging.